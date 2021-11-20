The office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) almost cleared a claim of Rs.1 crore compensation made by a man who was later discovered long deceased! The incident happened in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a man, impersonating Prem Manohar, two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Janata Party, submitted an impeccable set of documents to claim Rs 1 Crore compensation for 80 bigha land acquired for road widening purposes, reported Times Of India. According to the officials, the impersonator had concocted a file with all genuine documents, including Manohar’s Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Address Proof, etc, the report added. “One day, a man who identified himself as Prem Manohar arrived at the magistrate’s office and claimed compensation for an 80-bigha land among many acquired by the administration a few months ago for road-widening purpose. He submitted all necessary documents, including a Lekhpal-issued certificate authenticating his identity as Prem Manohar,” an official told the daily.

The documents were in place and did not induce any sense of doubt about the maliciousness involved. However, as the reimbursement process began, it came to light the real Prem Manohar was, in fact, a two-time MP. Moreover, he breathed his last in 2013. The fact about Manohar’s demise was then confirmed by his son, Prashant Kumar.

After the surprising revelation, District Magistrate K Balaji ordered a strict probe into the matter, and a team was assigned the task to find who the impersonator was. “I have asked the ADM, the land acquisition committee, to investigate the matter and submit a report as soon as possible,” Balaji Was quoted as saying.

The land under discussion is located near Samaspur village near National Highway 119, stretching between Pauri and Meerut. Manohar owned the 80-bighas land. As the project to widen the road got announced, the impersonator saw this as a chance to earn some quick bluff money. The impersonator is yet to be apprehended and put behind bars.

