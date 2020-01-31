Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dead Stars Rotating in Bizarre Pace Proves Einstein's Theory of Space-Time Right: Study

Almost 20 years ago, a team of scientist started using CSIRO Parkes 64-metre radio telescope to observe two stars rotating around each other at astonishing speeds.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Representative Image.

Nobel Laureate Albert Einstein had presented the General Theory of Relativity, which explains the precise motion of the stars, planets and satellites, and even the flow of time. Back in 2016, scientists discovered the gravitational waves, followed by the publication of the first image of a black hole shadow in 2019. While all these connected to some aspects of the theory of relativity, a lot was still left unproved, including the theory stated that spinning bodies drag space-time around with them.

Back in 1918, two Austrian scientists - Josef Lense and Hans Thirring - proposed that if Einstein’s theory is true, all spinning objects should twist and drag the fabric of space-time. The phenomenon is better known as the Lense-Thirring effect or frame-dragging. However, frame-dragging was quite a tiny effect to observe, making it difficult for scientists.

Almost 20 years ago, a team of scientist started using CSIRO Parkes 64-metre radio telescope to observe two stars rotating around each other at astonishing speeds. While one of them is a white dwarf, the other is a neutron star. The system, which was discovered at Parkes, a town in Australia, is known as PSR J1141-6545.

The observations of the experiment have recently been published in the paper titled ‘Lense–Thirring frame dragging induced by a fast-rotating white dwarf in a binary pulsar system' in the journal Science.

According to phys.org, lead author Vivek Venkatraman Krishnan said, “At first, the stellar pair appeared to exhibit many of the classic effects that Einstein's theory predicted. We then noticed a gradual change in the orientation of the plane of the orbit.”

