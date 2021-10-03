Deadly 'Dalgona' Candy From Netflix's 'Squid Game' is Twitter's New Sweet Fix

The ‘Dalgona’ trend has come full circle, from the Dalgona coffee of 2020 to the Dalgona candy of Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ fame in 2021. One of the episodes features the participants vying for their lives as they take on the Dalgona challenge. Fortunately, the new trend is not lethal like the games in the show, and are about as harmless as the previous one. Social media users shared their attempts at recreating the sweet from Squid Game. Squid Game is a show in which people from financially weak background are pitched against each other in children’s games for 39 million USD, but the stakes are unimaginably high. In fact, Reuters reported that the candy has become something of a global craze, bringing in profits for the candymakers who originally supplied the sweets for the show. Check out what’s been going on on Twitter where many have tried their hands at remaking the sweet.

#SquidGames influence, line for dalgona cookies at hongdae today pic.twitter.com/i0qu4wXOhx— J (@jaysnim) October 2, 2021

[xiaxiaxia1215 IG] 211001 #XIA #JUNSU; Until here.. I died..# Squid Game # Dalgona # pick # almost done # aha ㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/9tBokv045e — 돖. (@shinkipeia) October 1, 2021

The Dalgona game from Squid Game, but it's based on your favourite kpop group: pic.twitter.com/X4fVqYbJiC— 🦢 (@fxbeingfx) September 29, 2021

Made dalgona from squid game… 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/0DerHFOFz9— Aerith (@Axrith) September 28, 2021

yo i made the dalgona street candy from squid game lol wish me luck pic.twitter.com/r56UHjLp6c— 5543062 (@mihaukse) October 3, 2021

As per the Reuters report, An Yong-hui has been making the candy for the past eight years in a university district in South Korean capital Seoul. An has not gone home for a week to keep up with the surging demand for the candy from the show’s fans. It also reported on a Singaporean cafe that runs a Squid Game challenge where undertakers have to break apart a Dalgona candy without damaging its shape.

Squid Game has become quite the rage globally. Recently, a South Korean man has been barraged by thousands of phone calls after his number appeared in the new Netflix hit, reported New York Post. In another twist, the man was offered approximately Rs 63 lakh (100 million won) by a South Korean Presidential hopeful in exchange for the number. The unidentified man who received the calls has the same phone number as one given to the contestants of the fictional show. After hearing about this, Huh Kyung-young, the National Revolutionary Party’s honourary chief, who announced his bid for presidency last month, said on Facebook: “I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won.”

Netflix original series, Squid Game, is currently at number one on the streaming giant around the world. The South Korean show debuted less than two weeks ago on the streaming service. The addictive K-drama is raking in viewership globally at a rapid rate such that it might surpass current ranking record holder Bridgerton. Squid Game is tracking to be its biggest show ever, and is currently ranking as the number one show on the platform in several countries.

(With inputs from Reuters)

