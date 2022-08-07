Deadly Pool Found at the Bottom of Red Sea Can Kill Anyone Who Swims into it

In a latest discovery, scientists from the University of Miami have found a deadly pool at the bottom of Red Sea. The pool can kill anyone who swims into it. A study suggests that an underwater vehicle was used to find the brine lake. It was located 1.7 kilometres below the surface. The scientists have explained that a brine pool is a depression in the floor of the sea which is filled with highly concentrated salt water and other chemical elements. The scientists further added that the area is saltier than the surrounding ocean.

Speaking to Live Science, lead researcher Sam Purkis said brine pools are “among the most extreme environments on Earth”, and “any animal that strays into the brine is immediately stunned or killed”. He further explained that fish, shrimps and eel use this place for hunting.

“Until we understand the limits of life on Earth, it will be difficult to determine if alien planets can host any living beings,” Purkis said. As per the researchers, discovering such a pool would help scientists find out how oceans were the first form on Earth.

This comes just a week after scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) discovered several mysterious holes on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. They are now seeking help from internet users across the globe to offer their hypotheses on the possible origin of these holes. Taking to their Facebook official handle, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) posted photos of the underwater formation. “On Saturday’s Okeanos dive, we observed several of these sublinear sets of holes in the sediment. These holes have been previously reported from the region, but their origin remains a mystery. While they look almost human-made, the little piles of sediment around the holes make them seem like they were excavated by…something,” the caption along with the post read.

According to NOAA, the origin of these holes remains unclear. While the holes look human-made, the little piles of sediment around them suggest they had been excavated. Being unable to definitively determine the source of the holes, the scientists had earlier theorised that the holes could have been constructed by an organism living in the sediment. The term “lebensspuren”, which translates to “life traces”, was used to describe the holes.

