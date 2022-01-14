Dean Elgar May Have Survived 'Controversial' DRS But These Memes are Out to Get Him

Virat Kohli, Team India, and desi viewers on the Internet couldn’t wrap their heads around the DRS taken by South African captain Dean Elgar while chasing India 212 on Day 3 of the Third and final Test in Cape Town on Thursday. With not much on the board to defend, India struck early with Aiden Markram edging one of Mohammed Shami’s deliveries in the 8th over. India hunted down the second wicket in Elgar, South Africa’s big gun during the 21st over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Elgar was trapped bang in the middle of the stumps and Marias Erasmus raised his finger after a confident appeal by the Indian contingent. Aware that his wicket was crucial in the run chase, the Proteas’ skipper decided to go upstairs.

The ball had, in fact, landed in the middle of the stumps and hit Elgar’s pad in the middle. However, DRS showed the ball, on hitting the pads, would have gone over the stumps. What looked out to the naked eye was turned down by the technology and needless to say, Team India were up in arms. Elgar survived and extended the partnership with Keegan Petersen but was eventually dismissed at 30 as South Africa ended the day needing only 111 to win the match (and series) with 8 wickets and two entire days of play left.

Apart from the dramatic scenes that unfolded on the pitch, the bizarre incident also elicited reactions ranging from disbelief to disappointment on the Internet. Also, there were memes.

Elgar (not) LBW Ashwin! pic.twitter.com/BMnifn2sfD— Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) January 13, 2022

Dean Elgar while going back said Umpire ko thanks kehna ki main zinda wapas laut aya— Abhishek  ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) January 13, 2022

Similar bounce in Ashwin's next over too. Was Elgar lucky? Did he get away lightly? Or is this what it was? No one can convince Kohli otherwise anyway. pic.twitter.com/iykXjfciau— Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) January 13, 2022

"How can that miss the stumps? He's Dean Elgar, not Marco Jansen". - Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/vqZD1RNuW1— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 13, 2022

Dean Elgar's helmet during the review. pic.twitter.com/NiTEikdyWT— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 13, 2022

#Ashwin #SAvsIND #INDvsSA Itna bounce? SpongeBob SquarePants hai kya saale? Ponting ka spring hai? Elgar Luck Merchant saved again by brilliant DRS editing. pic.twitter.com/tOLMZJXgpk — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 13, 2022

After seeing that Dean Elgar LBW Hawkeye of ball bouncing over leg Stump: Umpire Erasmus Shakes his head and says "That is impossible".— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 13, 2022

The drama, however, did not end there. Kohli walked up to the stumps and mouthed: “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Always trying to catch people". While Ashwin and KL Rahul too had not-so-kind words to say. “You should find better ways to win Supersport," Ashwin said while taking a dig at the broadcasters. “The whole country is playing against eleven guys," Indian opener KL quipped.

