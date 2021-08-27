Dear Amitabh Bachchan, Cricket Fans Want You to Delete This Tweet on Joe Root

Not all tweets age well. Ask Amitabh Bachchan. If you’ve just tuned in, Team India were bundled out for a mere 78 in the third Test in Leeds against England. To rub salt in their wounds, the home team extended a lead of 345 over the hosts at the end of Day 2. Joe Root’s sublime century was lauded far and wide by Indians who were at the forefront to appreciate the England skipper’s dominance with the bat. This was also Root’s third straight hundred in the series. It was only a matter of time, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s vintage tweet resurfaced on the Blue Bird app, reminding the actor to pull plugs on one particular tweet.

The tweet?

Context

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff had compared Virat Kohli to Joe Root back in 2016, saying that the Indian batsman might “catch up" with Root someday.

“At this rate @imVkohli will be as good as @root66 one day ! Not sure who @englandcricket will meet in the final now !" Flintoff had tweeted.

To which Bachchan, mincing no words, responded by saying: “Root who ? जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko ..!!! (Root who? We will uproot him)."

This exchange was in the context of Virat Kohli’s brilliant 82* off 51 deliveries against Australia in Mohali which helped India propel into the semifinals of the World T20 cricket tournament that year.

Time to delete the tweet? Cricket fans, seemingly facing second-hand embarrassment, think so.

Root who?? Jad se ukhaad diya?? https://t.co/PdbuYeQyWJ— Nik (@IRONlK) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Joe Root was well supported by half-centuries from Dawid Malan, Haseeb Hameed, and Rory Burns. India did hit back in the final session but the conditions were too good to bat for them to bowl the hosts out before the stumps.

England 423/8 in 129 overs, lead by 345 runs.

