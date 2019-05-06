English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Dear Aunty': This Video is an Open Letter to Anyone Who Feels Women Ask For It
Yet, this video opens up a can of worms and we aren't sure if the Indian society is equipped enough to deal with the questions it raises.
Yet, this video opens up a can of worms and we aren't sure if the Indian society is equipped enough to deal with the questions it raises.
"Dear aunty,
Galti sirf aapki nahi hai,
Hum samajhte hai.
Aap bhi kabhi wohi ladki thi
Jo apni zindagi apni tarah se jeena chahti thi."
A few days ago, a video went viral on social media which featured a middle-aged woman slut-shaming a group of girls in Guragon for wearing short dresses. By now, we are all aware of the fiasco that followed - the widespread outrage eventually led to online trolls seeking out the woman, trolling and abusing her to the extent where she even received rape threats.
While we condemn the statements made by the woman in the video, it must be noted that she represents a more deep-rooted problem prevalent in India. The woman's beliefs are representative of the toxic and regressive mentality which promotes victim blaming and shaming under the garb of protecting women. She represents Indian society at large, a society that believes that women should not step out alone at night, should avoid provocative clothing, intoxicants and male friends. That is, of course, if they don't want to get raped.
After the video created a storm on social media, a group of women came up with a video which expresses the unheard and suppressed voices of millions of girls across the country. The video, written in the form of slam poetry, does not troll the "Delhi Aunty", as she is widley being referred to. In fact, the video focuses on the more important issue - rape culture, and how it has conditioned and poisoned the minds of people.
The video emphasises that no woman is born with the oppressive mindset that the 'Aunty' in the video exhibits; if that is the case, then what conditions her brain to believe that girls wearing short dresses "are asking for it?"
Here, in this video, "Aunty" doesn't really target anyone in particular. For long, the notion that a woman is another woman's greatest enemy has been prevalent. After the video went viral last week, this idea has been further circulated and used to bring down women in general. What exactly causes an individual, especially a woman, to possess such a mindset? What are the underlying factors that could force a woman to clip the wings of another woman?
Watch the video here:
Apart from that, the video also highlights another important issue - that no amount of trolling or slamming can help. But maybe communication could be the answer. So, "dear Aunty, let's talk?"
