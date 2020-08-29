Dear Boomers in TV Newsrooms, Here's What 'Imma Bounce' Really Means

The year is early 2019. You are at a social gathering sipping drinks from a glass someone handed to you with their bare hands. Nobody is wearing masks. Everyone is touching their faces.

Yet, like every other run of the mill-ennial and restless Gen-Z, after a point, you want to leave. You head over to the host, "Hey. Imma bounce," you say. The host nods at you as an acknowledgement, because the shorter you keep your words the better.

The above situation is an example of an appropriate situation when people use the term, 'Imma bounce,' to imply that they're leaving.

The term is now in focus after an Indian news channel erroneously used the term to describe a 'bounced check.' The news channel was using the 'bounced cheque' to explain the controversy and alleged involvement of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's accounts in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The phrase led to much mockery on Twitter, with many laughing at the obvious 'Boomer' usage of it. We have to agree, this incorrect usage is definitely not on fleek.

Such a globally popular internet slang imma bounce and they are teaching their poor viewers that it means bounced check? Next time when someone's check actually bounces, they will say imma bounce...hahahah — Prateek Gupta (@disisprateek) August 28, 2020

Oh my god https://t.co/dKQMQLO8N9 — Kushagra Gupta (@kush_let) August 27, 2020

Can't write imma bounce while chatting or the times now will accuse for a bounced cheque. — Khalid.s.khanخالد سيف الله خان (@Khalidskhan18) August 28, 2020

Many have since been wondering how the channel got such a common millennial term wrong.

But after the viral mistake, we are sure many Boomer editors across popular newsrooms would have sought out the only 'millenial' on their news desk to figure out what 'Imma bounce' means.

To explain to the Boomer, the millennial must have said, 'Aight, Imma head out,' leaving the Boomer confused.

The millennial shows the boomer the Spongebob meme for better understanding. The boomer is still confused.

If the above references to Internet culture just 'bounced' over your heads, here's the TLDR (Read: explanation for Boomers).

"Imma bounce," means "I'm leaving." A cheque, therefore, cannot leave. It can't "Imma bounce."

"Imma," is informal for "I'm going to," Originally part of AAVE (African-American Vernacular English) the phrase gained major popularity on the Internet in the last few years. Originally from 1800's, it was considered an actual substitute for "I'm a" in what was then (unrecognized) AAVE.

'Imma bounce' when used as part of a different sentence, also has sexual overtones - related to the bouncing motion during intercourse. But we doubt a cheque could do that.

For all Boomers who struggle with millenial and Gen-Z words, here's a helpful guide for future mistakes: Urban dictionary is your friend. Google is free. Or just talk to a young person, before trying to use our language, and having it backfire.