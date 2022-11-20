'Dear Heroes': Kerala Couple Sends Wedding Invite to Indian Army, Gets Wholesome Reply

A Kerala couple sent their wedding invite to the Indian Army and got a wholesome response. Rahul and Karthika wrote a heartfelt message to the Army along with the invite: “We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us all happy days with our loved ones. Because of you we are getting married happily." The couple appreciated the Army’s “love, determination and true patriotism" towards the country. The couple sought their presence and blessings at the wedding and thanked them for their protection.

The Indian Army shared the invite on Instagram, writing, “‘Best Wishes’… #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life… #TogetherForever."

Many were moved by the sweet exchange. Instagram users sent their best wishes to the couple and doffed their hats to the Indian Army.

In another viral instance of a Kerala couple (and their friends’) creativity, a bride from the state recently signed a wedding contract stating she would ‘permit’ her husband to hang out with his friends till 9pm and that she won’t call him during that time, thanks to a plan that the groom’s friends came up with. It is popular belief that once someone gets married, the quality time they can spend with their friends tends to decrease as marital life comes with its own set of preoccupations. The contract was signed on a Rs 50-stamp paper, reported Indian Express.

Archana S, the bride in question, signed the contract that reads, “Even after marriage, my husband Raghu S KDR would be permitted to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and I hereby promise that I would not disturb him on phone during that time." That wasn’t all. Dated November 5, the contract was also signed by two witnesses. The couple tied the knot in Palakkad’s Kanjikode on November 5 and Raghu’s friends gifted the contract to Archana. It went viral after they shared it on social media.

