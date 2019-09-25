Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Dear ICAI Pls Change': CA Students Float Hashtag and Memes to Demand Rechecking of Papers

The hashtag #Dearicaiplschange is trending on number 2 on Twitter with over 85,000 tweets in the past few hours, even as students' protests continue in many cities.

News18.com

Updated:September 25, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
'Dear ICAI Pls Change': CA Students Float Hashtag and Memes to Demand Rechecking of Papers
Image credit: Twitter/ CAclubindia
After two days of consecutive protests in by chartered Accountancy students against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the outrage seems to now have spilled over to social media.

On Wednesday, Congress's Rahul Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site to tweet his support for the protest. The students are demanding change in ICAI rules that do not allow for examination sheets to be re-evaluated.

Almost 200 students demonstrated outside the ICAI office in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday alleging that paper evaluators have deducted marks for no reason and even correct answers were marked as wrong. Students also took to social media and floated hashtags like #dearicaiplschage and #DearICAIAmend39(4), the section that forbids paper re-checking.

The hashtag has been generating several responses. "CAs play the role of auditors. Yet, the aspirants for such crucial task are seeking audit of their answer sheets. Can there be anything more ironical?" a user wrote.

charset="utf-8">

Some reacted with poetry and art.

And, of course, memes.

Wednesday marked Day 3 of the protests that started in Delhi but have spread to ICAI centers in other cities and states in solidarity. ICAI conducts examinations twice a year May and November. Results for the test held in May were announced in August, after which many of the students got their answer sheets through RTI enquiries.

