'Dear ICAI Pls Change': CA Students Float Hashtag and Memes to Demand Rechecking of Papers

After two days of consecutive protests in by chartered Accountancy students against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the outrage seems to now have spilled over to social media.

On Wednesday, Congress's Rahul Gandhi took to the micro-blogging site to tweet his support for the protest. The students are demanding change in ICAI rules that do not allow for examination sheets to be re-evaluated.

Almost 200 students demonstrated outside the ICAI office in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday alleging that paper evaluators have deducted marks for no reason and even correct answers were marked as wrong. Students also took to social media and floated hashtags like #dearicaiplschage and #DearICAIAmend39(4), the section that forbids paper re-checking.

The hashtag has been generating several responses. "CAs play the role of auditors. Yet, the aspirants for such crucial task are seeking audit of their answer sheets. Can there be anything more ironical?" a user wrote.

CAs play the role of auditors. Yet, the aspirants for such crucial task are seeking audit of their answersheets. Can there be anything more ironical? I demand that ICAI and Govt pay heed to the demands of agitating CA students. #dearicaiplschangehttps://t.co/SSjZcosryT — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) September 25, 2019

Its high time @theicai you cannot play with our emotions and put our hardwork in vain! #dearicaiplschange #DearICAIAmend39_4 https://t.co/qeMz8ZX0rs — Kajal Patel (@KajalPatel0410) September 25, 2019

Fully support the demands of the students...I know as a CA, how much persistence it takes to study the humongous course...irregularities in evaluation shud not be allowed to continue..Every single mark matters...every attempt matters...#dearicaiplschange — कोमल :) 🇮🇳 (@Komal_Indian) September 25, 2019

I'll be joining the CA students in their protest at ICAI Delhi today to express my solidarity #dearicaiplschange https://t.co/cVQA5JuYVt — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 25, 2019

Some reacted with poetry and art.

तुम कब तक रोकोगे मेरी लहरों को मैं इस बार समंदर बन के आऊंगा और मेरे दोस्त बहुत झुका हूं मैं इस बार भी झुकाओगे? मै इस बार पर्वत बन के आऊंगा~ जय अरोरा इस बार हम नहीं रुकेंगे, नहीं झुकेंगे !! 💪💪No one can stop us!!#dearICAIamend39_4 @canacofficial @caparveensharma — Jai Arora (@JaiAror85120946) September 25, 2019

Kab tk tum sab ko rokoge, we will fight for rechecking. #dearicaiplschange pic.twitter.com/50gnXnC1Cp — Alok Gupta (@AlokGup06582267) September 25, 2019

And, of course, memes.

Wednesday marked Day 3 of the protests that started in Delhi but have spread to ICAI centers in other cities and states in solidarity. ICAI conducts examinations twice a year May and November. Results for the test held in May were announced in August, after which many of the students got their answer sheets through RTI enquiries.

