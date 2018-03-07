GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dear Indian Cricketers, Have You Seen Mahela Jayawardene's Tweet Condemning Violence In Sri Lanka?

Twitter believes it is time for Indian cricketers to speak up on the growing violence in India.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 7, 2018, 6:58 PM IST
Photo credits: Getty Images
Sri Lanka declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday after anti-Muslim riots left two people dead and more than 100 homes and shops ablaze in the popular hill resort of Kandy.

Armed forces including elite police commandos had to be deployed to restore order after rioters defied an overnight curfew and went on a rampage.

Realising the gravity of the situation in their country and how their message of peace could inspire many, cricketing legends Mahela Jayawardena, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sanath Jayasuriya took to Twitter on Wednesday.

"I grew up in a civil war which lasted 25 years and don’t want the next generation to go through that," a worried Mahela wrote.

Urging to "stand together" and "stand strong", Sanga wrote, "We are One Country and One people. Love, trust and acceptance should be our common mantra. No place for racism and violence."





Sanath Jayasurya too had something to say.




While the situation looks grim in the neighbouring country, things aren't any better back in our home.

Vandalism of statues is an issue that is plaguing India right now.

A statue of Vladimir Lenin was toppled in Tripura's Belonia town on Monday, following which a statue of Dravidian activist Periyar was vandalised on Tuesday.

It doesn't stop there. B R Ambedkar's statue was vandalised in Meerut district’s Mawana Khurd on Wednesday morning.

With the rising communal violence and unrest in the country, people on Twitter wondered why the Indian celebrities aren't speaking up, just like their Sri Lankan counterparts.






















Many were clearly miffed and Virender Sehwag's name popped up several times, presumably because he had given the recent Kerala lynching a communal colour.

A mentally challenged tribal, Madhu, was lynched over stealing a bag of rice, who later succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

"Madhu stole 1 kg rice. A mob of Ubaid , Hussain and Abdul Kareem lynched the poor tribal man to death. This is a disgrace to a civilised society and I feel ashamed that this happens and kuch farak nahi padta," tweeted Sehwag.

Sehwag found himself in a foot-in-mouth situation after the entire list of accused was released.

Sehwag’s attempt to selectively highlight only Muslim names was called out on Twitter by many.





Sehwag later apologised for the misleading tweet.

"Non acceptance of a fault is itself a 2nd fault.I apologise I missed out on more names involved in this crime bcoz of incomplete info & sincerely apologise 4 it but the tweet is not communal at all.Killers r divided by religion but united by a violent mentality. May there b peace," he wrote.

But let's not just blame Sehwag.

Whatever happened to the cricketers who we worship? If Mahela, Sangakkara, and Jayasuriya could speak up about their country, why is there a deafening silence from our heroes at a time of violence and hooliganism?

