'Dear People of Bhagyanagar': Tejasvi Surya Draws Flak on Twitter as He Seeks to 'Change' Hyderabad

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya faced backlash on Twitter on Monday evening after he referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar about trip to the city ahead of the upcoming GHMC elections. “Dear young people of Bhagyanagar,” he wrote in the beginning of his tweet. He also shared a poster as he named his campaign as ‘Change Hyderabad’.

Dear young people of Bhagyanagar, Join us in large numbers in launch of 'Change Hyderabad' program tomorrow at 11 am at Swami Vivekananda Institute of TechnologyI also look forward to engaging with you in Qutbullapur, Jubilee Hills & Madhpur-Lingampally in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/advsVvdfHj — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 22, 2020

He later posted several tweets about his campaigning in the city under the hashtag 'Change Hyderabad'. However, his idea to change the name of the city did not go well with a lot of people on Twitter and slammed him. Hashtag asking Surya to go back started trending on Twitter.

#ItIsHyderabadNotBhagyanagar started trending in opposition to the BJP MP's tweet. The local body elections in Hyderabad has been turned into an intense battle by the BJP with Union Minister of State G Kishen Reddy, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, apart from Surya and several others expected to take part in the campaigning.

Welcome to HYDERABAD. https://t.co/azlwlyj3oX — a b d u l k h a d e r (@abdulkhader4665) November 23, 2020

It is Hyderabad. Dnt Forget To Visit Old City. Biryani Is Good . https://t.co/wbDmYosoat — نواب صاحب/Nawaab Sahab (@DefinitiveSS) November 23, 2020

It's Hyderabad and will always be Hyderabad. https://t.co/orhNZjr3tU — Asif Ali Zaidi (@mullawasti) November 23, 2020

This is not for the first time that a BJP leader has floated the idea to change the name of the city in Telangana. In 2018, Yogi Adityanath too talked about the renaming of of Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’ during the Assembly poll campaigning there. BJP leader Raja Singh too had said that the city would be renamed if the saffron party wins the polls there.

"Our aim is, when our Bharatiya Janata Party government comes to power in Telangana, our first (priority) is development, second is these names should be changed. They should be named after great people, those who worked for our nation, righteousness and Telangana," Singh had said.