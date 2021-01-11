Death by Selfie: Odisha Girl Falls in River While Trying to Take Photos During Picnic with Friends

A New Year picnic ended in tragedy for a 27-year-old woman in Odisha who lost her life on January 3 after she fell into a river while trying to click a selfie.

The incident occurred near Kanakund, a popular picnic spot in the Sundargarh district of Odisha. The woman, identified as Anupama Prajapati of Rajgangpur's Kumbharpada, had come to the spot for a picnic with her friends and had been taking selfies on the riverine rocks when she slipped and fell into the Ib river flowing across the region.

The victim was instantly swept away by the strong currents and her body was found the next day after the fire department and her family had searched the river for 22 hours.

As per reports in local media, her body had been found stuck between some rocks along the river, a few meters from the place of her disappearance.

The incident brings to light yet again the high number of deaths by selfies that India observes every year. A 2018 study of reports found that as many as 259 deaths due to selfies had taken place across the world from October 2011 to November 2017. The highest of these deaths occurred in India.

In an equally tragic incident in Odisha itself barely a month ago, a 13-year-old school student was burned to death after he tried taking a selfie from the top of a train. The teenager from Odisha’s Paralakhemundi town was trying to climb atop a Covid-special train to take a selfie from the top of the train but instead was charred to death after encountering a high-voltage electrical wire.

In 2017, a boat carrying 11 persons in Nagpur capsized while in the middle of a lake. According to reports, the group had been taking selfies and was in the middle of conducting a Facebook Live from Vena dam near Nagpur when their boat capsized. Nine persons were feared dead in the accident.

Not just in India, death by selfie is also a growing cause of death and injury across the world. Just this weekend, a 50-year-old man in Pakistan fell to his death from the top of a 200-feet wall in Lahore Fort while attempting to take the perfect selfie.