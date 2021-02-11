Death Metal: This YouTuber Built a Guitar Out of His Dead Uncle's Skeleton to Honour Him

People have their own methods to thank their loved ones and honour their legacies. While many stick to conventional ways, there are only a few like this Florida musician. Years ago, he says, it was his uncle who got him into "heavy metal". And now YouTuber Prince Midnight has constructed a guitar using a human skeleton.

Guess whose skeleton was used to build something spooky and never seen before. Midnight says the skeleton is of his uncle Filip, who passed away in the 1990s in Greece, and this was his way to "memorialize" him.

The first guitar made from a skeleton, a tribute to my uncle Filip! May be RIP (rock in perdition) pic.twitter.com/WHGgvmnN55— Prince Midnight (@princemidnightx) February 9, 2021

At 28, Filip died in a road accident in Greece and he wished his remains be donated to science, reports CBC radio. Therefore, his skeleton was used for decades in medical classes until the school said they no longer needed it.

The musician says turning his uncle's skeleton into a guitar was challenging. Following a lot of research and consultations with two people at Dean Guitars in Florida, who during the process ‘got cold feet’, Midnight finally gave shape to the guitar and named it Filip Skelecaster.

A video, shared by him on YouTube, shows the musician playing the guitar with ease. However, that's what he says was the most challenging aspect of the project and process - to make the instrument playable.

“The hardest part about building an instrument is constructing it a way that it will stay in tune,” he says.

“You have to strum inside the rib cage, so there are no sweeping chords like Pete Townshend of The Who. You can only strum as wide as the ribs will allow. There’s a certain unexplainable quality to it,” Midnight tells Guitar World.

The artist said that he is sure that through the instrument, a part of his uncle is still there. “Just a warm presence, maybe enjoying his next life as a totally metal guitar.”

He further says, “Now Uncle Filip can shred for all eternity. That’s how he would want it. I’m super-proud of the project and how it serves to honour him, his life and his influence on me.”