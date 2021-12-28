'Death to 2021' Joke on Prince Philip's Demise Too Dark? Netizens React to the Netflix Show

Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ premiered on December 27 and gave the viewers a satirical trip down the events that unfolded this year. The plot of this dark docufiction contained real events, including one that occurred in April, i.e., the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. Viewers were taken by surprise by a dark and hilarious one-liner about the prince’s death. The line garnered mixed reactions from netizens. The narrator of the show, Laurence Fishburne, while speaking about Prince Philip’s death, said, “After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently…by dying.” He then added, “Millions watched the funeral of his Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Deadingburgh.”

The line followed by the wordplay on ‘Edinburgh,’ on the one hand tickled the funny bones of the viewers, while on the other, derived some twisted laughs. According to one user, the show was “wrong for this one.”

“Prince Phillip withdraws from public life permanently by dying” #DeathTo2021 was wrong for this one😭😭 pic.twitter.com/awTOdS5omK— blind (@quinnkingslayer) December 27, 2021

Another user chimed in with a similar reaction.

“Prince Phillip withdraws from public life permanently by dying” They are wrong for this one😭😭 #DeathTo2021 — Debz_carter (@Debz_Carter) December 27, 2021

This user shared the line, adorned with a GIF that perfectly portrays the reaction of many of the viewers.

"After the interview, Prince Phillip withdraws from public life permanently… by dying. The Duke of Deadinburgh." pic.twitter.com/Uyno2q1ugj— ☃️❄ Frosty the Hoeman ❄☃️ (@PhanpyTV) December 27, 2021

One user said that the delivery was “just dark.”

"After the interview, Prince Phillip withdraws from the public life permanently….by dying" the delivery was just dark 😂 #DeathTo2021— happyfeet (@kupamanyere1) December 27, 2021

There were a couple more reactions to the joke attached with “LMFAO,” “Damn,” and myriad emojis.

“Prince Phillip withdraws from public life permanently, by dying” #DeathTo2021 LMAOOOO 💀— S A N (@SannedayMorning) December 27, 2021

Lmfaoooooo they really said " after the interview Prince Phillip withdraws from the public life permanently, by dying " 😭😭😭💀— Name Cannot be blank (@tadiiejessielee) December 27, 2021

”Prince Phillip withdraws from public life permanently… by dying” Damn. 😂🙈 #DeathTo2021— Sabrina. (@That_TeaAddict) December 27, 2021

‘Death to 2021’ is the second episode in the series that started with ‘Death to 2020’. The show is a perfect way to revisit the events of 2021 and shows how the pandemic-laden year was just a trailer to the following year. The show involved fictional characters played by real actors, including Hugh Grant, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Joe Keery.

The mockumentary consists of almost every event that gained global attention including Squid Game, Interview of Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah, the vandalism at Capitol Hill, and the issue of anti-vaxxers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.