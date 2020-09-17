Debate over Regional Food Takes over Twitter as Hollywood Model Chrissy Teigen Joins In

Food is such a great cultural indicator. Some foods are so deep rooted in a region’s identity that one look at them and you’d know where it’s from. However, it’s not necessary that everyone would be a fan of their regional favourite foods.
A Twitter user recently posted a question, asking people what food they don’t appreciate from their region. She tweeted, “What's a food that's part of your region and/or culture that you do not care for? I'm a southerner and I hate boiled peanuts”
What's a food that's part of your region and/or culture that you do not care for? I'm a southerner and I hate boiled peanuts— Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) September 16, 2020
Someone who clearly isn’t a Southerner (in United states) was flabbergasted at this tweet. “Boiled peanuts ? What in the world is that ? Why would anyone eat that?”
Norwegian and Pacific Northwesterner here: smoked salmon. Thank you for saying “don’t care for” and not “hate” - I will eat it if it’s around lol https://t.co/coQhEh9vqL— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020
While some other stood in support of their proud peanut tradition.
The grossest ones come from a can. My grandpa grows them and boils them himself like a self respecting southerner.— Laura Michelle (@ladybug_laura) September 17, 2020
Among the respondents was famous model and Twitter Queen, Chrissy Teigen. She said, “Norwegian and Pacific Northwesterner here: smoked salmon. Thank you for saying “don’t care for” and not “hate” - I will eat it if it’s around lol.”
She made it a point to appreciate how the original author did not say ‘hate’. Generally, people on Twitter are quick to ‘hate’ something, but this was a positive take on dislike. Others chimed in with their responses.
I am from Massachusetts, and I do not eat lobster. Or most seafood in general. There is something wrong with me.— Jackie Avery (@javery8) September 16, 2020
This tweet pleased those around coastal areas, and do not like seafood. It must be hard being stuck in a place people love the things you don’t.
My parents can't figure out what went wrong, neither my brother nor I, both born in Boston, like any kind of fresh seafood— nedian (@nedianema) September 17, 2020
However, this user just negated all the British stereotypes. Doesn’t a Britisher have to love tea, by default?
I’m a Brit that doesn’t drink tea. So many Americans are outraged when I tell them this, so I follow it with a straight-faced “why do you think they made me leave and move to America?”— Loran B (@loranlily) September 16, 2020
Love the language. I group food into 3 classifications: 1) I like this a lot 2) Don’t love, but would eat if it’s free3) *gags*— Michael Hartberg (@MHartberg) September 16, 2020
No menudo for me. I just say “no thank you” and don’t dry heave and say “it’s disgusting” because that’s a Sh tty thing to do to people who love it and make it with love.— JulieC (@swimsaturdays) September 16, 2020
Someone was more emphatic about food groups in general, writing, “Love the language. I group food into 3 classifications: 1) I like this a lot 2) Don’t love, but would eat if it’s free 3) *gags*”