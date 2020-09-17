Debate over Regional Food Takes over Twitter as Hollywood Model Chrissy Teigen Joins In

Food is such a great cultural indicator. Some foods are so deep rooted in a region’s identity that one look at them and you’d know where it’s from. However, it’s not necessary that everyone would be a fan of their regional favourite foods.

A Twitter user recently posted a question, asking people what food they don’t appreciate from their region. She tweeted, “What's a food that's part of your region and/or culture that you do not care for? I'm a southerner and I hate boiled peanuts”

What's a food that's part of your region and/or culture that you do not care for? I'm a southerner and I hate boiled peanuts — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) September 16, 2020

Someone who clearly isn’t a Southerner (in United states) was flabbergasted at this tweet. “Boiled peanuts ? What in the world is that ? Why would anyone eat that?”

Norwegian and Pacific Northwesterner here: smoked salmon. Thank you for saying “don’t care for” and not “hate” - I will eat it if it’s around lol https://t.co/coQhEh9vqL — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

While some other stood in support of their proud peanut tradition.

The grossest ones come from a can. My grandpa grows them and boils them himself like a self respecting southerner. — Laura Michelle (@ladybug_laura) September 17, 2020

Among the respondents was famous model and Twitter Queen, Chrissy Teigen. She said, “Norwegian and Pacific Northwesterner here: smoked salmon. Thank you for saying “don’t care for” and not “hate” - I will eat it if it’s around lol.”

She made it a point to appreciate how the original author did not say ‘hate’. Generally, people on Twitter are quick to ‘hate’ something, but this was a positive take on dislike. Others chimed in with their responses.

I am from Massachusetts, and I do not eat lobster. Or most seafood in general. There is something wrong with me. — Jackie Avery (@javery8) September 16, 2020

This tweet pleased those around coastal areas, and do not like seafood. It must be hard being stuck in a place people love the things you don’t.

My parents can't figure out what went wrong, neither my brother nor I, both born in Boston, like any kind of fresh seafood — nedian (@nedianema) September 17, 2020

However, this user just negated all the British stereotypes. Doesn’t a Britisher have to love tea, by default?

I’m a Brit that doesn’t drink tea. So many Americans are outraged when I tell them this, so I follow it with a straight-faced “why do you think they made me leave and move to America?” — Loran B (@loranlily) September 16, 2020

Love the language. I group food into 3 classifications: 1) I like this a lot 2) Don’t love, but would eat if it’s free3) *gags* — Michael Hartberg (@MHartberg) September 16, 2020

No menudo for me. I just say “no thank you” and don’t dry heave and say “it’s disgusting” because that’s a Sh tty thing to do to people who love it and make it with love. — JulieC (@swimsaturdays) September 16, 2020

Someone was more emphatic about food groups in general, writing, “Love the language. I group food into 3 classifications: 1) I like this a lot 2) Don’t love, but would eat if it’s free 3) *gags*”