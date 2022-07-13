Debate Rages Over UK Woman's ‘chaotic’ Sandwich Cutting

There are many ways to cut a sandwich or bread, and most people prefer them in triangles. However, you probably haven’t come across sandwiches cut in a totally unusual way. A woman’s unconventional way of cutting a sandwich has stirred a debate on the internet.

A British woman sharing a picture of her uniquely sliced sandwiches on Reddit wrote, “Personally I believe this is the best way. Optional shapes and sizes, plus two extra pieces.”

The woman, who avoided the traditional and most preferred method of cutting the bread for something new, said that she instead nicely slices her sandwiches off-center, which gives her six different shaped pieces out of one full sandwich.

Meanwhile, the woman’s post has stirred a debate on social media. Many even called it ‘chaotic’ and ‘craziness’.

A user questioned, “What is this chaotic neutral monstrosity?” A second user calling it madness said, “There’s a fine line between genius and madness.” And one even questioned, “Has the heat got to you… What is this craziness?”

While a fourth user, stunned to see the oddly cut sandwich, wrote, “I’m calling the police.” Another user’s comment read, “Do you want a war because this is how we start a war!”

However, a few users came out in support of the women.

“I’m tempted to try this, I usually just cut once diagonal,” wrote one user.

“You actually have my attention here. I think I’ll give this a go at lunchtime. Can’t complain about getting more sandwiches,” commented another person.

Despite the backlash, the woman explained that she has been cutting the sandwich this way as it’s easier to eat the small pieces at work. She even revealed that she has been doing this since last one year.

