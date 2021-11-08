Astronomy Survey Asks NASA to Build Telescope to Detect Extraterrestrial Life

A group of experts associated with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine has advised NASA to work on an extremely powerful telescope in order to find Earth-like habitable planets. Every 10 years, the sources of primary federal funding towards astrophysics and astronomy, i.e., the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, conduct a survey with the help of a group of experts under the aegis of the National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The decadal survey devises goals and priorities for the organizations to get a deeper understanding of the cosmos we’re floating in. This year, the survey is titled ‘Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics for the 2020s.’ According to the report, the priority programs suggested includes three scientific challenges.

Among the challenges is one that focuses primarily on ‘Pathways to Habitable Worlds.’ Within the broader science theme, the survey has identified the priority science area of ‘Pathways to Habitable Worlds’ with the goals to discover worlds that could resemble Earth and answer the fundamental question: ‘Are we alone?’ Such planets will be found in the ‘habitable zone - not too far and cold and not too close and hot - of their parent stars,’ the report stated.

The report stated that only an ‘ultra-stable, space-based telescope equipped to block the star’s light and directly image the planet’ can make the goals of this program a possible reality. According to the experts, the research needs to be based on spotting biosignatures on the exoplanets, which can be possible Earth-twins. The telescope required to carry out such a task must come equipped with infrared, ultraviolet, and optical sensors that can produce high-contrast images of planets as much as 10 billion times fainter than their star.

In case the upcoming experiments and the suggested inventions find out evidence of other planets, humans’ perspective regarding the universe will change entirely. On the other hand, if it doesn’t find any traces, the importance of our blue planet will see a sudden proliferation, which will also be highly beneficial for the future.

