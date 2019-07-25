Declared 'Dead' On Whatsapp, Mumbai Man is Tired of Assuring People He's Alive

A man from Mumbai says he has had three “horrible” days of assuring well-wishers that he was “alive and well” after someone circulated a malicious hoax about his death on WhatsApp.

Ravindra Dusange, a 43-year-old Dahisar resident, didn’t initially pay much heed when friends told him that a message was being circulated on WhatsApp about his death.

But when phone calls and texts continued to pour in days later, he went to the police, according to a Times of India report.

“The past three days have been horrible. I’m tired of explaining to people that I'm alive and well. I've heard that the WhatsApp message about my death is still in circulation,” Dusange told Times of India.

Dusange said he was with his wife and two children at his in-laws place in Malad when condolatory phone calls began pouring in on Sunday.

“There is no phone signal at my in-laws’ place. While leaving from Malad at 5.30pm, I noticed a couple of missed calls from a friend,” said Dusange.

“When I finally answered the calls, my friend sounded relieved. He told me a message about me had gone viral on WhatsApp and I should check it. Later, my brother forwarded it to me. Someone had taken my photo off Facebook, posted a condolence message and circulated it on WhatsApp. I was horrified,” he added.

He claimed to have received 400 condolences calls meant for his family over the next few days. “It’s sheer harassment. What if my aged mother learnt of this viral message? She would have been in shock,” he further revealed to Times of India.

Dusange told the police that he suspected an acquaintance’s hand behind the viral message. “I've been told this man circulated the message on multiple WhatsApp groups. I called him to inquire about it but he hung up," he shared.

The Dahisar police have accepted a written complaint from Dusange.