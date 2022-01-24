Deepak Chahar Got Emotional After India's ODI Defeat Against South Africa and Everyone Felt That

Deepak Chahar’s late fireworks with the bat couldn’t help India prevent the 3-0 whitewash as hosts South Africa held their nerves and handed third consecutive defeat to KL Rahul’s men in the final ODI on Sunday. Chasing 288, India lost skipper KL Rahul early on before Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli consolidated the innings with a 98-run stand among them. The two batters, however, couldn’t convert their half-centuries into three figures, as Dhawan departed for 61 while Kohli managed to add 65 to India’s total. Rishabh Pant, who has been impressive with the bat, returned to the pavilion for a golden duck. Suryakumar Yadav, who found his place in XI for the first time on this tour, played a handy knock of 39 runs off 32 balls. But with the wickets regularly tumbling and the scoreboard reading 223/7, it was only a matter of time that India finished the series on the losing side, even worse, losing all the three ODI clashes.

Deepak Chahar, however, had other plans. Chahar scored a brisk 54, an inning laced with five boundaries, and two maximums. But as India were inching towards the total, only needing 10 more in three overs, Chahar fell prey to Lungi Ngidi’s slower one. Clinical bowling by the South Africans in the death overs saw India falling short by just 4 runs. A dejected Chahar, who was sitting along the boundary ropes after his dismissal, was overcome by emotions.

Fans, all across, felt what Chahar felt and they expressed the same on social media.

“Deepak gave us a real chance of winning the game. Quite an exciting game, just disappointed we ended up on the losing side. We gave ourselves a real chance, something we can learn from and get better," KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

