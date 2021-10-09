Deepak Chahar's Famous Proposal During IPL 2021 Inspires Hilarious Memes

Lost the match but won a heart was the story of the game for Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar, who proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj, just after their last game of the group stage against the Punjab Kings. In a video that has gone viral, Deepak can be seen getting down on one knee and presenting the ring to a surprised Jaya. Of course, Jaya said yes to the proposal, and the fans reacted to the occasion with hilarious memes on social media.

Shibhhuu, a Twitter user shared a meme comparing the proposal after the loss to Titanic film, juxtaposing the sinking ship with CSK losing the match and the proposal with a romantic scene from the film.

Another compared the couple’s special moment with the final scene of the David Dhavan film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where Salman Khan’s character proposes Priyanka Chopra’s character in a cricket stadium.

Another user shared the Raju Shrivastav ‘Haan ye karlo Pahle’ (Yes, do this first) meme with the caption “Dhoni watching Deepak Chahar from the dressing room.

There were others too taking a shot at CSK for losing the match. A user shared a meme with a visual from 3 Idiots, with the actors’ faces replaced with that of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bharadwaj. The text on the image read “Fir hamne socha .. hatao yaar. Proposal pr concentrate karte hai.”

A user also compared this moment to the popular Shahrukh Khan dialogue “Kabhi kabhi kuch jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai aur haar ke jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hain.”

Deepak chahar right now pic.twitter.com/gb6G5IDiV4— CHILL ठंडा (@wtfvikrant7) October 7, 2021

Here are some others:

The Chennai fast bowler will wish Jaya brings him luck for the playoffs. The MS Dhoni-led side will face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 for a berth in the finals on October 10. The game will begin at 7:30 pm.

