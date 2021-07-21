CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Deepak Chahar's 'Ghajini' Look Goes Viral After 'Unforgettable' Knock for India
Deepak Chahar's 'Ghajini' Look Goes Viral After 'Unforgettable' Knock for India

Deepak Chahar's fighting spirit was applauded on microblogging site Twitter but then cricket fans decided to pull up cricketer's recent haircut pictures to celebrate his superb outing. (Deepak Chahar / Twitter)

Deepak Chahar's fighting spirit was applauded on microblogging site Twitter but then cricket fans decided to pull up cricketer's recent haircut pictures to celebrate his superb outing in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka.

Deepak Chahar is Internet’s new hero and cricket fans are fondly calling him ‘Ghajini’ now. Chahar, on Tuesday, shone the brightest when he came out to bat lower down the order as India were in all sorts of trouble chasing 276 in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old smashed an unbeaten 69 off 82 balls and made sure that he took the visitors home in a tight chase. With this, India also gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. Chahar’s fighting spirit was applauded on microblogging site Twitter but then cricket fans decided to pull up cricketer’s recent haircut pictures to celebrate his superb outing.

“They called me ‘Ghajini’ for this haircut. So I forgot I was a bowler," a user tweeted.

Was it all premeditated?

Meanwhile, it was a good win for Team India as a whole as they were at one stage reduced to 193/7, and were staring at an imminent defeat; there were some team records that were set in Colombo last night.

-This was the tenth consecutive ODI win for India against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI against India at home was in 2012.

-This was the ninth consecutive bilateral ODI series win for India against Sri Lanka. The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against India was in 1997. Since then, India have won 10 out of 12 bilateral series while two series were drawn.

first published:July 21, 2021, 09:50 IST