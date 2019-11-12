Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Pens a Heartwarming Post After Indian Pacer Shatters T20I Records

On Sunday night, Indian pacer Deepak Chahar stole the limelight with his match-winning performance in T20I series decider against Bangladesh. For his efforts, the bowler received much-deserved congratulatory messages from cricket fans across including a special note penned by his sister Malti Chahar in an Instagram post.

27-year-old Chahar's sensational bowling figures at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur brought Bangladesh down on its knees as the Indian pacer shattered several records in a match that was once in visitor's favour thanks to Mohammad Naim's (81 off 48) blinder.

Chahar broke the back of Bangladeshi batting line up by bagging 6/7 in his four overs (3.2), taking a hat-trick to finish the business as Bangladesh tumbled and lost the match by 30 runs and series 2-1.

But it didn't stop there. This was Chahar's maiden five-wicket haul and his bowling figures on Sunday night happened to be the best T20I figures ever (3.2-0-7-6). Not only was he awarded Man of the Match for his heroics but also won the Man of the Series for his invaluable contribution to the Rohit Sharma-led squad in the recently concluded series.

As congratulatory wishes poured on social media, a particular wish stood out - one that Chahar would remember for ages. On Monday, Malti Chahar, his sister, shared a snippet of her brother claiming the T20I hat-trick, a first in men's shortest format of the game.

Sharing his incredible bowling figures, Malti wrote:

"So so so so so proud of you😘😘😘 To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20😘😘😘 OMG..I still have goosebumps 😘😘 @deepak_chahar9 love you brother 😘😘 more power to you❤️❤️❤️

#bleedblue #indiancricket #world #record (sic)"

With his record six-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Chahar also moved up 88 slots to 42nd position in the latest ICC T20I rankings for players.

