Deepak Hooda-Krunal Pandya Hugged During IPL Match and Fans Reunited With Memes

IPL 2022 has done the unimaginable. The cricket carnival, which often brings out healthy rivalries, has now united two cricketers: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. For the unversed, Pandya and Hooda were involved in an ugly spat the previous year after the latter claimed that Pandya stopped him from practising ‘showing his Dadagiri’ ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain, who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team. Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda had alleged in the letter as per Sportstar. Hooda then left the Baroda team and joined Rajasthan to play domestic cricket.

Fast forward to 2022, the two cricketers found themselves under the same camp and new franchise Lucknow Super Giants. And going by the bromance that was witnessed during the clash against Gujarat Titans on Monday night, one could say that the two have put the episode behind them and moved on.

During the match, the duo shared a couple of moments that made plenty of noise on Twitter. Pandya was seen appreciating Hooda after he scored a crucial half-century to pull Lucknow out of a dangerous situation. The southpaw also gave a pat on his back when Hooda was dismissed and he was walking back towards the dug-out and Pandya was entering the ground for his batting.

Hug of the year?

Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan at Baba Siddhiqui's party pic.twitter.com/Rf9pvmCblp— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2022

End of Hooda-Krunal jokes era. pic.twitter.com/6J2wq0yhGo— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 28, 2022

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the same team pic.twitter.com/GOwSmRj1O4— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) March 28, 2022

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda making a night of celebrations. pic.twitter.com/S6vED7yRYM— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022

Need a picture of Gambhir with Krunal & Hooda like this pic.twitter.com/eswZqcBfS3— Pratik (@Prat1k_) March 28, 2022

Petition for the cameraman to focus on Hooda's face to see if he's staring at Krunal after every shot.— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) March 28, 2022

Krunal after every boundary by Hooda pic.twitter.com/c4X16vzVfG— Prithvi (@Puneite_) March 28, 2022

That Hooda-Krunal hug had same energy to this legendary hug. pic.twitter.com/y7MNgOXQRC— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) March 28, 2022

Scene between Hooda and Krunal pic.twitter.com/qlW0h8QQjm— Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) March 28, 2022

The Lucknow duo also hugged each other after Hooda grabbed the catch of Shubman Gill early in the innings when Lucknow were defending the target of 158.

