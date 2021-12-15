Deepfake or Doppleganger? Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Lookalike Found in Asia

It’s not every day that you find yourself being compared to a globally renowned personality, let alone the richest man in the world, but a man from China seems to have put himself in such a situation. A video of the man in question has gone viral on social media, with the video gaining attention because of the man’s uncanny resemblance to renowned business magnate Elon Musk. The video was originally posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok and then was shared by many on their social media handles, pointing out the man’s resemblance to Musk. The video shows the man looking into a camera while standing next to a black car. The man has not been identified yet. The clip has received a lot of comments with some people amazed by the resemblance and dubbing him Yi Long Musk, although someone pointed out that this could possibly be a Deepfake. Deepfake is a sophisticated technology in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness. Deepfakes have become somewhat of a nuisance in recent times with their widespread use in fake news, financial fraud, celebrity pornographic videos and more.

Since the gentleman in the video has not been identified yet, as of now, there is no way to ascertain whether the video is indeed a deepfake or genuinely depicts an Elon Musk doppelganger.

Elon Musk was recently named TIME Magazine’s Person of the year after being recognized for all his technological advancements throughout the year.

Elon Musk was also in the news last week for tweeting about how certain people should be blocked from running for political office once they hit a certain age. The tweet was met with mostly agreement from netizens with one commenting “If we have a minimum age limit, then we should most definitely have a maximum age limit.”

Elon Mask, founder of Tesla, PayPal and SpaceX, is the wealthiest person in the world with an estimated worth of around US$255 billion as of December 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.