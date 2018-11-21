GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Deepika and Ranveer's Wedding Photos are Making Bollywood Stars Want to Get Married too!

'Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might be one of the most attractive couples I’ve ever seen, their wedding pictures are so beautiful. I want to radiate this level of happiness on my wedding day.'

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 10:41 AM IST
Image credits: Deepika Padukone / Instagram
Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, and several other B-Town celebs now want to get married after seeing Deepika-Ranveer's wedding photographs and we can totally understand why.

After keeping their fans and Bollywood colleagues waiting for a week, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh blessed us with photos from what seemed like a dreamy wedding.

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their respective social media accounts and shared photos from their Sangeet-Mehendi-Shaadi ceremonies which were held in Italy's Lake Como earlier this week.

In the pictures, the power-couple seems to had a lot of fun. From Deepika dancing to the tunes of Bollywood numbers to Ranveer having a gala time with the guests, the pictures are pure gold.













(Image credits: Deepika Padukone / Instagram | Ranveer Singh / Facebook)

With such gorgeous pictures on display, Deepika and Ranveer's posts were flooded with congratulatory messages from their celeb friends and fans worldwide.

Karan Johar cannot wait to get married now.



So does Sona.











And Twitterati just want a guy who would look at them the way Ranveer looks at Deepika. Same feelings.





























