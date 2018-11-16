Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Gorgeous Wedding Photos Make Twitter Ask For More
'Bhai, yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya.'
Image credits: Deepika Padukone / Instagram
While they almost succeeded in their endeavour, fans and desi janta sat glued to their smartphones just to catch one glimpse of the celebrated couple in a new avatar.
On Thursday evening, it finally happened. The newlyweds took to their respective social media accounts to share their day with the eager followers and the photos looked nothing short of a fairytale.
The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in Italy.
As one expected, Twitterati were over the moon. Although, many asked for more photos. Because why not?
Deepika and Ranveer better pay for the increase of my eye power cause the only thing I have been doing this whole week is stare at my phone— Kareena #Ladkiwale (@padukoneswift) November 15, 2018
The wait is over. #DeepVeerWedding pic.twitter.com/IjaeccTzcV— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) November 15, 2018
Internet after seeing Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding pics #DeepveerKiShaadi #DeepikaWedsRanveer pic.twitter.com/qz579DJczA— RanveerSinghTBT | #Ladkewale (@RanveerSinghtbt) November 15, 2018
Oppo weds Vivo pic.twitter.com/SkXnVj281m— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 15, 2018
Pic 1: FAKE— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 15, 2018
Pic 2: ORIGINAL#DeepikaWedsRanveer#DeepVeerWedding#DeepVeerKiShadi pic.twitter.com/Xq063Scf2l
Omg. Made for each other.— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 15, 2018
Ranveer wearing Tanishq jewellery and Deepika carrying 4 types of Ching's Chutneys.#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/2IoHnRvM39
This is adorable! #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/keYf8jmfzy— Babli #LadkeWale (@oyebabli_) November 15, 2018
Singing channa meereya in the background #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/wjlxaKk2nu— Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 15, 2018
ram got his leela— (@bollywoodgifss) November 15, 2018
bajirao got his mastani
ranveer got his deepika
Happily Ever After..✨#deepveerkishaadi pic.twitter.com/oRQewCTTil
Me looking at Ranveer and Deepika wedding photos pic.twitter.com/oAQRgQDQo9— Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) November 15, 2018
Everybody uploading pics of ranveer and deepika's marriage as though they went there and took the pic— VivalashivA (@VaishMxx) November 15, 2018
Ranveer and Deepika asked the guests at the wedding not to share their wedding pics. Ranveer and Deepika will do that first. They are doing so much to get more likes and retweets than others!— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 15, 2018
WE STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM AND NOW WE'RE HERE ❤❤ #DeepveerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/0Q2yWD1616— mia (@Mal_ayi) November 15, 2018
Sirf 2 pics upload karenge social media pe, zyada memes nahin banenge phir #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/b01P7VVqa3— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 15, 2018
“Suno, baraatiyon ka swagat hum Ching’s Chutney se karenge” #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/hB2zouGoq2— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 15, 2018
*Ranveer Singh marries Deepika Padukone*— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 15, 2018
Ravi Shastri's brain:
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Don't say it
Ravi Shastri: And taken #DeepVeerWedding
