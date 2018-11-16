Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Gorgeous Wedding Photos Make Twitter Ask For More

Deepika and Ranveer better pay for the increase of my eye power cause the only thing I have been doing this whole week is stare at my phone — Kareena #Ladkiwale (@padukoneswift) November 15, 2018

Omg. Made for each other.



Ranveer wearing Tanishq jewellery and Deepika carrying 4 types of Ching's Chutneys.#DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/2IoHnRvM39 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 15, 2018

Singing channa meereya in the background #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/wjlxaKk2nu — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) November 15, 2018

ram got his leela

bajirao got his mastani

ranveer got his deepika

Happily Ever After..✨#deepveerkishaadi pic.twitter.com/oRQewCTTil — (@bollywoodgifss) November 15, 2018

Me looking at Ranveer and Deepika wedding photos pic.twitter.com/oAQRgQDQo9 — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey_) November 15, 2018

Everybody uploading pics of ranveer and deepika's marriage as though they went there and took the pic — VivalashivA (@VaishMxx) November 15, 2018

Ranveer and Deepika asked the guests at the wedding not to share their wedding pics. Ranveer and Deepika will do that first. They are doing so much to get more likes and retweets than others! — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 15, 2018

WE STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM AND NOW WE'RE HERE ❤❤ #DeepveerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/0Q2yWD1616 — mia (@Mal_ayi) November 15, 2018

Sirf 2 pics upload karenge social media pe, zyada memes nahin banenge phir #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/b01P7VVqa3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 15, 2018

“Suno, baraatiyon ka swagat hum Ching’s Chutney se karenge” #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/hB2zouGoq2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 15, 2018

*Ranveer Singh marries Deepika Padukone*



Ravi Shastri's brain:



Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Ravi Shastri: And taken #DeepVeerWedding — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 15, 2018

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made sure that their wedding was a private and intimate affair. The couple had planned a strict security arrangement so that no photos floated the web before the rituals were completed.While they almost succeeded in their endeavour, fans and desi janta sat glued to their smartphones just to catch one glimpse of the celebrated couple in a new avatar.On Thursday evening, it finally happened. The newlyweds took to their respective social media accounts to share their day with the eager followers and the photos looked nothing short of a fairytale.The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in Italy.As one expected, Twitterati were over the moon. Although, many asked for more photos. Because why not?