GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Gorgeous Wedding Photos Make Twitter Ask For More

'Bhai, yeh toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya.'

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2018, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Gorgeous Wedding Photos Make Twitter Ask For More
Image credits: Deepika Padukone / Instagram
Loading...
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made sure that their wedding was a private and intimate affair. The couple had planned a strict security arrangement so that no photos floated the web before the rituals were completed.

While they almost succeeded in their endeavour, fans and desi janta sat glued to their smartphones just to catch one glimpse of the celebrated couple in a new avatar.

On Thursday evening, it finally happened. The newlyweds took to their respective social media accounts to share their day with the eager followers and the photos looked nothing short of a fairytale.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on



The Bollywood power couple married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 in the presence of their family members and close friends at Lake Como in Italy.

As one expected, Twitterati were over the moon. Although, many asked for more photos. Because why not?















































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...