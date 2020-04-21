Deepika Padukone Announces Live Chat with WHO Chief, Fans Call Her 'Irresponsible'

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that has followed around the world has left governments and the medical fraternity scrambling as they look for ways to win the battle.

All the while there has been huge criticism of WHO and especially Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebereyesus as to how they have dealt with the situation.

What has also not pleased the internet is the announcement that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be on an Instagram live session with Tedros.







The actress’ session with Tedros was directed at prioritising mental health and is scheduled for April 23.

However, the initiative did not sit well with fans. Many slammed the actress for her irresponsibility in not taking into account the flak WHO is receiving and the public perception of Tedros amid the coronavirus crisis. Despite her apparent good intentions, the actress received flak for what many felt was a tone deaf initiative.

Tedros was recently pulled up for not revealing data and responding in time to the situation in United States for which WHO was strongly criticized by President Donald Trump.

In wake of the controversy, Padukone was roundly slammed for collaborating with Tedros.

Please ask him to explain why the world wasn’t warned right at the start that CoronaVirus was contagious?



If that had been done, many would be alive today. — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) April 19, 2020

Not only has Dr Tedros lost his own credibility but has also diluted the brand equity of the post that he is holding. — Rajinder Raina (@rraina1481) April 19, 2020

The same guy who gave China the clean chit in January and mislead the entire world in believing that #COVID19 is a local problem and doesn't transmit human-to-human pic.twitter.com/e8gJz5c81M — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 20, 2020

dude!!! deepika is a good human-being. don't say just for the heck of it!!! — Starry Bytes (@starrybytes) April 19, 2020

