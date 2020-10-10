Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Celebs Who've Campaigned For Mental Health

World Mental Health Day is observed to beat the stigma in society and individuals around mental health issues. The day is marked on October 10 every year. People across the globe help spread awareness about various mental health-related problems prevailing in the society.

It is also in the interest of general public awareness in making people understand the seriousness of mental illnesses. Several renowned celebrities have opened up in the recent past about their battles and survival with mental health issues, ranging from anxiety to depression.

On this World Mental Health Day, let’s look at celebrities who opened up about their mental disorders and inspired others to speak on similar issues.

Deepika Padukone

The leading lady in Bollywood has been significantly vocal in discussing mental health related issues. Deepika also started a foundation by the name Live Love Laugh, aimed at helping people suffering from mental disorders without dwelling on the stigma that comes with the name. In addition to sharing her own tryst and experiences, she has spoken about the things that worked for her. She has also always advocated people to seek out help if enduring from any similar crisis.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has openly stated that anxiety is a condition that runs in the family. She has also revealed that she takes medications without holding any qualms. According to Anushka, mental illnesses are as normal as any physical ailments. Therefore, she believes there is a dire need of these matters to be addressed openly and treated as well.

Karan Johar

In the decade that has gone by, the filmmaker has comfortably gone public with his struggle with mental illness. The talk show host revealed that such was an episode in anxiety and depression that he felt he was having a cardiac arrest. Karan has also mentioned that he takes medical advice and works on treating his anxiety attacks.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has never shied away from discussing mental illness topics. Undergoing several ups and downs in life, Hrithik was no alien to mental depression.Not the kind of person to find anything unusual about it, he advocatespeople to not ignore such things and to not shy away from seeking help.

IIleana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz had revealed in an interview that she has struggled with Body Dysmorphic Disorder. It is a type of mental problem that involves obsessive attention on perceived deficiencies in appearance. She also mentioned how support from family and friends helped her to overcome the issues.