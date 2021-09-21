Deepika Padukone's Vintage Tweet Goes Viral After RCB Get Bundled Out for 92

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone was once a regular fixture at the IPL matches. During one of the clashes between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals dated March 18, 2010, Padukone, a known RCB supporter back then, had remarked at the paltry performance of the Royals. Royals had managed only 92 on the board and RCB chased down the total with all their 10 wickets intact and 56 balls to spare.

“92!!is that even a score!?way to go RCB!with u guys all the way…watching every second of it live!" Padukone wrote in her 11-year-old tweet.

Come 2021 and the second phase of IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore were crushed by Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night where the former could only put up 92 on the scoreboard. In the end, KKR sealed a dominating win in style, thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided contest in Abu Dhabi.

While Virat Kohli’s RCB contingent were already at the receiving end of social media trolling, Padukone’s tweet somehow resurfaced on microblogging site Twitter, leaving many bemused.

Jofra Archer right now be like: pic.twitter.com/2V3ANy8KHu— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) September 20, 2021

Bodied my team— A. (@stfuarshu) September 20, 2021

Jofra Who ?— Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 20, 2021

It wasn’t just the tweet that popped up on the timelines of cricket fans. RCB’s tribute to frontline workers in blue uniform by ditching their all reds wasn’t spared by Twitterati either.

Meanwhile, ahead of their first game of the Covid-hit IPL 2021 season, Kohli announced his departure from the leadership duties once the ongoing season reached its conclusion in the UAE.

“Hello everyone, the whole RCB family, the amazing fans of Bangalore and to all those who have supported us. I have an announcement to make," Kohli said in a video uploaded on RCB’s official Twitter handle. “I spoke to the management this evening, it was something that was in my mind for a while," Kohli further added. “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me."

