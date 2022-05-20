Deepika Padukone's 'Confusing' Reply at Cannes Has Left Fans Unimpressed

Indian actors have made their presence felt at Cannes 2022 and Deepika Padukone is part of the eight-member jury at the film festival. She has been making headlines with her sartorial choices at the international event. However, she was also in news for a confusing answer she gave when she was asked how she would approach her role as a jury member. Netizens felt that she should have worded the answer in a better way and provided more clarity. Here is the video:

"#Cannes2022 jury member Deepika Padukone on how she'll approach her role."

#Cannes2022 jury member Deepika Padukone on how she’ll approach her role. pic.twitter.com/CQbFWK6pcC — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2022

She can be heard saying: “I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired.”

“I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, we must forget that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process, that’s sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize,” she added.

Fans were not impressed by her answer.

“Shouldn’t be in news…. Can’t even answer a reporter’s questions properly.”

Shouldn't be in news…. Can't even answer a reporter's questions properlyhttps://t.co/35odxG7LHU — Partha Sarathi Bhowmick (@ParthaS40228446) May 19, 2022

“Why does she keep looking to the right with a expression like “main thik bol rahi hu na?”

Why does she keep looking to the right with a expression like "main thik bol rahi hu na?" https://t.co/Y0L3j3U7ZG — 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂 🦋💫 (@alien__hunter) May 19, 2022

“When you get pulled up for CP (class participation) and you haven’t read the case pre-reads.”

When you get pulled up for CP (class participation) and you haven't read the case pre-reads https://t.co/NIWap1588p — Preethi (@_rpreethi) May 19, 2022

However, many said that they were proud of her.

“always proud of her.”

“So so Proud.”

Actor Deepika Padukone is representing India at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

