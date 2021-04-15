'Sorry, Swiggy': Zomato's Dig at Rival for Night Delivery Misfires after Mumbai Police's Clarification

With a rise in Covid-19 cases and authorities across various states mulling the over curbs to restrict the spread of the second wave, stress and tempers seem to be running high. In Mumbai, where new curfew-like restrictions were put in place on Wednesday, prohibitory orders have been implemented till May 1 to restrict transmission. In wake of the curbs, food delivery app Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter on Wednesday with a bone to pick.

Sharing a screenshot of rival food delivery app Swiggy operating in full force, Goyal wrote, “Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law. I see our competition is continuing to operate post 8pm. I urge @MumbaiPolice to please clarify the way forward here," Goyal wrote in a now-viral tweet.

But Mumbai Police, which is well known for its humour and active participation on Twitter, had an instant comeback. “Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified," Mumbai Police clarified in response to Goyal’s tweet.

Kindly read the Govt Notification. It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2021

Following the clarification, Goyal tweeted out both a thank you to Mumbai Police and an apology to Swiggy. Tagging the rival, Goyal wrote, “I am sorry, had no other choice. I love you."

Thank you. Mumbai, we are on tomorrow. We have received the notice at 9:54pm. @swiggy_in - I am sorry, had no other choice. I love you ❤️ https://t.co/LbPMNRJL2i— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 14, 2021

Swiggy is one of India’s largest online food delivery platforms that was founded in 2014 and one of the two leading food delivery apps in India along with Zomato.

In Maharashtra, the government imposed prohibitory orders on Wednesday night, restricting the movement of people outside except for essential purposes.

