Deer Breaks into New York's Nursing Home in Viral Video, This is What Happened Next

Several occurrences of animals breaking into residential areas, public places and even corporate buildings often make it to the headlines. From snakes to leopards, videos of various animals surface online which makes people ponder over their lost habitat due to increasing urbanisation.

While most of these clips that go viral feature disturbing instances of damage done by them, others simply demonstrate the creatures finding their lost way to the neighbouring jungles. Such is the case in a recent viral video where a deer broke into a New York nursing home, only to make its way out by smashing windows of the rehab centre.

The six-point buck crashed through a window of the rehabilitation department of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, New York. The large deer got trapped in the empty physical therapy room and appeared to jump and thrash the mirrors as it struggled to find its way out. The transparent mirror walls seemed to confuse the animal that looked petrified in the clip filmed by the facility’s director, Bill Betts. “I was in another office and I thought to myself, ‘I need to get my cell phone,’ because no one’s going to believe that there was a six-point buck jumping around in there," said Betts. However, administrator Neal Van Slyke mentioned that the deer was inside the building for around ten minutes. After which, it escaped the nursing home by smashing the glass windows. Thankfully, no casualties were reported at the centre as there was no one around during the chaos.

Watch the Viral Video Below:

Betts added, “You can laugh about it now. But at the time, thank goodness there was no one in the department - no residents, no patients." It was also reported that the deer went off to the woods after escaping through the centre’s windows and showed no signs of major injuries as the police arrived at the scenes then. Meanwhile, the Wells Nursing Home was back to business in a couple of days after the shattered windows were fixed by the authorities to avoid any such occurrences in the future.

