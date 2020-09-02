Deer Stag Wanders into Bengaluru Restaurant, Gives Forest Officials a Run for Their Money

A deer stag caught the attention of a locality in Karnataka when they found it walking around the area on August 28. They informed the Karnataka Forest Department about the stag.

A 15-member team of the forest department reached Rajajeshwari Nagar, where the animal was spotted, to rescue it. But, even after several attempts, they were finding it difficult to catch the deer. So, some 13 volunteers had to be roped in to capture the animal.

The deer kept dodging the rescue team for an hour before it was caught. During this one hour, officials encircled it twice, but it escaped both the time, reported NDTV.

The animal was finally captured from a restaurant where it had gone to hide. According to the news website, two volunteers caught the deer and kept it in their possession till the forest department officials reached the restaurant.

The officials released the deer in Turahalli reserve forest after it was examined by a veterinary doctor.

According to Indiatimes, Turahalli is spread over 600 acres and is located about 20 km from Bengaluru.

Home to a range of species of animals like deer, wild boar, hares, jackals, lizards, and mongooses, it is one of the last surviving forest patches in the Karnataka capital.

It is reportedly said that the deer would have run away from the forest due to fear of feral dogs.

"Feral dogs are a major issue in Turahalli Reserve Forest. At least 14 deer have been killed and devoured by these dogs. Deer are being driven by these feral dogs to take refuge in residential areas," reported NDTV quoting Joseph Hoover an environmental Activist.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, forest officials in March spotted a pack of canines feeding on the leftover of a spotted deer, raising a concern that wildlife in Turahalli forest is facing a threat from stray dogs.