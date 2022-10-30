'Defeated Pakistan Twice': Desi Twitter 'Rejoices' With Memes after India's Loss to South Africa

On any given day, desi Twitter would have perhaps trolled India for losing a match, let alone in the T20 World Cup, but Sunday was an exception when Rohit Sharma’s men went up against South Africa. India’s win in Perth would have made them the favourites in the race for the semi-finals but their defeat at the hands of South Africa has made it an uphill task for their arch-rivals Pakistan to stay alive and in the hunt for the next round.

Chasing India’s low score of 134, courtesy Lungi Ngidi’s four-fer, South Africa struggled a fair bit in their journey with the bat but just got there, thanks to Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller’s (59*) crucial 76-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Missed run out chances and a straight-forward catch drop by Virat Kohli saw South Africa cross the finish line with two balls to spare and five wickets in their kitty.

Torn between being disappointed and celebrating Pakistan’s fading chances in the T20 World Cup, Indian Twitter chose the latter.

Ash Anna just remembered what we have to do .

#PakistanCricket l #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/7RCzc0WRUV — Hitesh . (@Hitesh_74) October 30, 2022

When you play Pakistan once but defeat them twice pic.twitter.com/XxIeGrV2W7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 30, 2022

Shreyas iyer and sanju samson's fans watching kl rahul and Deepak hooda playing rubbish for india#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/En4brVMUpM — Vicky (@vivek_singhh001) October 30, 2022

Kohli dropped a catch and Rohit missed a run-out. It must have pissed off the fielding coach of Pakistan — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 30, 2022

After eating 1 over!.. Indian people to KL Rahul #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/3ma3turVIA — ™️2 (@popsilvi10) October 30, 2022

Virat Kohli Drops a Catch Rohit Sharma Misses an Run-Out Indian Fans-:#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/69m3a9AKdM — Pulkit❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) October 30, 2022

Miller and Markram took their time and batted cautiously during the tough phase to construct their partnership. Miller smashed 3 sixes and 4 fours during his 46-ball stay. While Markram hit 6 fours and a six before he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. India had a few chances to dismiss the duo but they blew their chances with lackluster fielding.

India face Bangladesh on 2nd November (Wednesday) and go up against spirited Zimbabwe on the next Sunday, 6th November.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here