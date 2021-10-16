'Definitely Not': Dhoni's Magical Words Come Back to Life After CSK Roar in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni is “definitely not" going anywhere, anytime soon. Dhoni, who is known for his witty comebacks, made it clear to Harsha Bhogle on Friday night after winning his fourth IPL trophy for Chennai Super Kings that he will be around with his pack for the next season. “You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind," to which Dhoni responded in the most Dhoni way possible. “Still I haven’t left behind." The light-hearted interaction brought back the memories of IPL 2020 where CSK had a horrific season but Dhoni assured that it wasn’t his last game in the yellow. “Definitely not," Dhoni responded to Danny Morrison’s question: “Could this be your last game in yellow?"

Dhoni’s cheeky response after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 finals in Dubai was an extension to “definitely not," fans fondly reminded.

Everything started with a "DEFINITELY NOT" AND ENDS WITH A #IPL2021 TROPHY pic.twitter.com/UsOQKdKERO — |❥︎ (@Nanthiga4) October 15, 2021

A few days ago, Dhoni made it amply clear that he would be wearing the yellow jersey for at least one more season.

“When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to see Chennai and play my last game over there and we can meet fans there," Dhoni said while interacting with fans during the 75th year celebrations of ‘India Cements’ held virtually.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.