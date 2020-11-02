'Definitely Not': Fans are Convinced PV Sindhu Pulled a Dhoni with Cryptic Tweet About 'Retirement'

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu's tweet about her "retirement" sent Indian Twitter into a frenzy. At first glance, it appeared that Sindhu was hanging up her boots and had announced her retirement. For those who jumped to conclusions without reading her lengthy post, it came as a shock. And for those who read her post in entirety were reminded of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done," she wrote before adding that by the end of her lengthy note, her fans would understand the reason behind her "decision".

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game," she added. "But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out."

Her post, however, was aimed at grabbing the attention of everyone and serve as a reminder to citizens that they were still in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

"I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack, unprecedented times requires unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice."

Her fans and well-wishers breathed a sigh of relief.

Many, however, joked that Sindhu pulled an MS Dhoni. Here are some of the tweets that drew a comparison between the two champions.

3rd page Like Dhoni's definitely not!😝 — Sadul singh Rathore (@sadul_rathore) November 2, 2020

Definitely not..😁😅😂😂 — Rajnikant Radde..😎 (@RajnikantRadde) November 2, 2020

Thank god, I read articles entirely till the end.!😭🙏So, PV Sindhu pulled a MSD. pic.twitter.com/MwROObWDuk — Bhakti (@Bhakti_Varak) November 2, 2020

She had really pulled up the Dhoni's #definetlynot moment in tennis. She's not retiring buffons !!‍♂️ https://t.co/FgkPXo9NzZ — Divyanshu 3am (@divyanshu3am) November 2, 2020

For those looking for the connection, here's some context.

During IPL 2020, speculations about Dhoni's retirement were rife especially as he was seen giving away his jerseys to other players.

It has become a tradition of sorts for Dhoni to hand out signed jerseys after every CSK match this IPL season and after the team's win over Kolkata Knight Riders' in their penultimate match of the season on Thursday, Dhoni has added fuel to the rumours of his retirement by giving away signed jerseys to players. This first came to notice when Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who considers Dhoni his idol, shared a photo of him holding a signed CSK Dhoni No.7 jersey. A couple of days later, the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - were seen holding Dhoni's No.7 CSK jersey.

In fact, thousands of fans desperately Googled to see if Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, would play in IPL 2021.

However, Dhoni quashed all rumours of him bidding adieu to IPL and confirmed that he will return next year.

"Definitely not," he said.