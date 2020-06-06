BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Deja vu 2018: How American Blogger's Rape Allegation Against Pakistan Minister Brings back Memories of #MeToo

Screengrab of Ritchie's video.

Screengrab of Ritchie's video.

Ritchie accused Pakistan's former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her in Islamabad in 2011 after he laced her drink with sedatives.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Share this:

Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie levelled accusations of rape and molestation against some top leaders of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People's Party. On Friday, Ritchie accused Pakistan's former interior minister Rehman Malik of raping her in Islamabad in 2011 after he laced her drink with sedatives.

She also alleged that former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of "physically manhandling" her. Gilani has rebuffed the accusations.

"In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That's right, I'll say it again. I was raped by the then interior minister Rehman Malik," Ritchie said a live video on her Facebook page. Ritchie was embroiled in controversy with the PPP last week after she made objectionable remarks against late Benazir Bhutto, the Dawn reported. The PPP termed her remarks against late Bhutto as "slanderous and derogatory".


As the case surfaced online, Ritchie faced opposition,but support poured in too with #MeToo trending on Twitter. #MeToo movement began 2018 where women across the world came out with their stories of facing sexual abuse. Men in influential, political circles came under scanner after they were accused of raping, abusing and harassing women.

There were some who found vested interests in Ritchie's allegations, much like the debate back in 2018 where people discredited allegations owing to political affiliations of either the accused or the accuser.


Before going live from her Facebook page, Ritchie tweeted saying she was being threatened by the members of the PPP.

"I have received countless threats against my life, rape threats, claims that PPP has my father," she said in the video, adding that she has "evidentiary support". The blogger said that she had informed about the incident to "someone" at the US Embassy in 2011, "but due to 'fluid' situation and 'complex' relations between US and Pakistan, response was less than adequate".

On Saturday, Ritchie wrote in a series of tweets, "This is not an indictment of PPP, as I have been mistreated by men from various parties. However the majority of my cases, including two more have not mentioned were either Pk lobbyist or 2nd tier PPP."


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading