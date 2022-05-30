Deja Vu? How IPL 2022 Finals Reminded Everyone of Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Victory

Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra’s Gujarat Titans team defeated Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga’s Rajasthan Royals while Shubman Gill donning the No. 7 jersey hit the winning six while chasing. Where have we seen this before? The IPL 2022 finals between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals brought back the nostalgia of the glorious night when Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifted the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. The uncanny similarities between the two contests were pointed out by several fans on social media who felt that the IPL 2022 finals transported them back in time.

Kirsten was India’s coach in the World Cup-winning team, now he’s stationed in the Gujarat Titans camp that lifted the IPL cup on Sunday. Dhoni donned the famous 7 on his back. Sangakkara and Malinga (coaches of Rajasthan Royals) were in the Sri Lankan team that lost the 2011 WC cup to India.

Deja vu, much?

Just a guy with jersey number 7 hitting a six against Sangakkara's team to take Nehra's team to victory with Kirsten's guidance pic.twitter.com/KJpbdWio2W — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 29, 2022

Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra won yet another final against Lasith Malinga and Kumar Sangakkara. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2022

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets as Hardik Pandya lifted his maiden IPL trophy in GT’s maiden season.

