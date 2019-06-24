Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example

'Does the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan have a secondary job as a personal chauffeur for his visitors?' was Twitter's first thought when visuals of him driving Qatar’s H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Islamabad went viral.

The Emir of Qatar, who arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit was personally received by Khan at the airport and driven to the Prime Minister House in a black Mercedes Benz. And the person behind the wheel? Nobody but Khan himself.

While some would see this as a humble gesture, Netizens found it amusing, especially since this isn't the first time: In February, Khan broke protocol and personally drove the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a Mercedes Benz to the official residence, as part of his four-day regional visit after he arrived in Pakistan.

This particular incident made Netizens wonder: Prime Minister or Chauffeur?

In other important news, prime minister of Pakistan was chauffeuring the Emir of Qatar in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/spUJFsb8J3 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 22, 2019

Netizens quipped up with their reasons.

Most expensive Uber driver? — Sachin (@ram_lalla1) June 23, 2019

Chauffeur diplomacy — Aman. (@amansinghal1996) June 23, 2019

Driving for a guest should be exceptional but in case of Imran Khan, it has become a ritual. — Hedeon (@456Pratt) June 22, 2019

Behaving as a leader of a proud nation does not mean driving the donor guests to the PM house...or does it https://t.co/sPUAeDOavt — Mobashar Ahmad, CA (@ahmadmobashar) June 22, 2019

After MBS of #SaudiBarbaria, IK is chauffeuring another foreign dignitary. At this rate, he can have his own premium ride service. https://t.co/QdUrAgLTvM — Canary Trap (@canarytrap) June 23, 2019

Netizens also wondered, didn't he give this car up for auction?

In the very car he promised to auction, driven to the very house he promised to never use. — Agha Haider Raza (@ahraza_) June 22, 2019

Yeh auction nahi ki thi? pic.twitter.com/urVM5d6sQU — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 22, 2019

The Emir of Qatar was also awarded Pakistan's highest civil honor, the 'Nishan-e-Pakistan.'

Earlier, journalist Gul Bukhari wrote that she had 'seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes.'