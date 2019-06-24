Take the pledge to vote

Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example

In February, Khan broke protocol and personally drove the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a Mercedes Benz to the official residence, as part of his four-day regional visit after he arrived in Pakistan.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Image Credits: Twitter.
'Does the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan have a secondary job as a personal chauffeur for his visitors?' was Twitter's first thought when visuals of him driving Qatar’s H.H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in Islamabad went viral.

The Emir of Qatar, who arrived in Pakistan for a two-day state visit was personally received by Khan at the airport and driven to the Prime Minister House in a black Mercedes Benz. And the person behind the wheel? Nobody but Khan himself.

While some would see this as a humble gesture, Netizens found it amusing, especially since this isn't the first time: In February, Khan broke protocol and personally drove the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in a Mercedes Benz to the official residence, as part of his four-day regional visit after he arrived in Pakistan.

This particular incident made Netizens wonder: Prime Minister or Chauffeur?

Netizens quipped up with their reasons.

Netizens also wondered, didn't he give this car up for auction?

The Emir of Qatar was also awarded Pakistan's highest civil honor, the 'Nishan-e-Pakistan.'

Earlier, journalist Gul Bukhari wrote that she had 'seen him regularly chauffeuring around Arabs princes.'

