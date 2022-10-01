Deja Vu? Woman Captured in The Exact Same Spot By Google Maps, Nine Years Apart

How bizarre is it to be pictured in the exact same spot without your knowledge years apart? A woman was captured twice in the same spot by google maps. Only nine years apart. First pictured in April 2009, Leanne Cartwright was snapped at a traffic crossing on the corner of Victoria Place, Cumbria. She was holding a pink carrier bag in her right hand. Nine years later, in August 2018, she was pictured again in the exact same spot. Only this time she was wearing a black dress and had two bags with her.

According to Ladbible, she shared the snaps on her Facebook and mentioned it feels like she had been frozen in time. “I’m standing on exactly the same paving slab and I’ve still got a bag on my shoulder. It’s so funny but so bizarre. People probably think I’m a time traveller. I could be the only person in the world who they’ve caught in exactly the same place almost a decade later. I did see the car the first time, so when it got published we went on and had a look. Everyone thought it was quite funny and I didn’t mind at all.”

Cartwright’s husband, Richard Cartwright, found the second snap when he was looking for the first one. When he sent it to Cartwright, she was “flabbergasted” and decided to show everyone at work before posting it on Facebook. People flooded her comment section with hilarious remarks and some even called her a time traveller.

Cartwright mentioned she would be looking out for Google’s Street View cars again. “I’ll be looking out for the car in future and if I see it, I’ll have to jump on the same spot. You never know, I might be there next time. It’ll make me smile when I walk past,” she said.

Meanwhile, Cartwright recently snapped herself a third time in the same spot in Cumbria, UK.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here