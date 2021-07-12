Dejected Girlfriend Shouts 'Babu' as Ex-lover Marries Another Woman in MP

A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media, where a devastated girl can be seen standing outside a wedding venue, calling out for her ex-boyfriend using various endearments as he marries another woman.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad, where the girl, a Kanpur resident, was barred from entering the wedding hall as she kept shouting “Babu…Babu” desperately. According to a Zee News report, she claimed that they had been in a live-in relationship for the last three years. Both of them worked at a private firm in Bhopal.

However, all of the woman’s efforts proved futile as she had to be escorted away by the police without getting to meet the boy. After stopping her, the security was tightened at the venue. She kept up her tearful attempts till she had to be taken away.

Social media users have been sympathising with the girl since the heart-rending video went viral. While some Twitter users had humorous takes on the incident, some others tweeted out their solidarity.

Weddings can give way to some truly bizarre incidents, as has been proven in the past few months. Last month, a woman based out of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba refused to get married after completing all wedding rituals. The woman called off the wedding after the sixth phera. As per the Hindu tradition, seven pheras or rounds are taken around the fire by the bride and the groom, together. Once that is done the marriage is considered complete. The incident took place in a village in Kulpahad tehsil.

Both the bride and groom’s friends and relatives tried their best to convince her for marriage but she refused to change her decision. In fact, the matter got so intense that the panchayat was called in the middle of the night to intervene in the matter. Even after that, the bride’s decision remained unchanged. The groom and his relatives had no option but to go back.

Also in June, a newly-wed bride slapped her groom after she got down from the car on reaching her in-laws’ house. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.The preparations of the reception were underway when the drama unfolded, and the bride returned to her parents’ house. According to a preliminary investigation, a love affair has come to light, which is reportedly said to be the reason behind the bride slapping the groom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here