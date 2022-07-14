‘Dekh Raha Hai Binod': Banrakas from 'Panchayat 2' is Back to Show Us Hilarious Memes

Panchayat fans were eagerly waiting for the season 2 of the Amazon Prime original show from a very long time. As the season dropped on the OTT platform, it received immense love from the audience. Do you remember the character, Binod? Ahaa! how can you forger him. After all, his name resembled the famous meme that took internet on storm. Now, Binod meme has again come back but this time with context to Panchayat 2. If you’ve seen the latest season, then you must remember the scene where Banrakas confronts Sachiv Ji for his friendship with Panchayat Pradhan. Remember? If not, then take a look!



dekh raha hai binod? kaise meme ke naam par khaali template tweet kiya jaa raha hai pic.twitter.com/tFw9JOHcJX — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 12, 2022

Starting the crazy meme outbreak, Amazon Prime write in his tweet, “Dekh raha hai binod? kaise meme ke naam par khaali template tweet kiya jaa raha hai.” With this, netizens took the cue and just filled the internet with various funny memes which can give us many rofl moments. So, what’s the delay, let’s just dig in to the amazing memes which are making everyone laugh out loud.

Self-love is important but truth has been spilled.

All the restaurant owners are enjoying this meme with guilt for sure.

Chai is love and no one can deny that!

All engineers are giving a shout to this amazing one! Professors know their students better.

Social Media Manager should know it all, right? We are not teasing but this twitter user is.

Food vloggers are agreeing to it but they won’t say yes in front of us.

Not just Twitterati, Instagram users are also not far behind from giving us a hilarious take with this meme template.

Blogger Naveen Kukreja has shared a compilation of memes and we just can’t stop laughing, even if our stomach hurts.

So, Amazon Prime surely has managed to take away the dry spell from the internet and the meme game is back on!

