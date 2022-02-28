Deleted Batman Dark Knight Scene Reminds Fans How 'Disturbing' Heath Ledger's Joker Was

With Matt Reeves’ rendition of DC comics’ renowned dark character The Batman hitting the theaters, many are recalling how Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight portrayed one of its iconic villains, Joker. Played by late actor Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight starred Christian Bale as the protagonist. Fans of the movie often marvel at one of the deleted scenes of the 2008 movie where Heath Ledger’s portrayal of Joker offers an insight into how disturbing the character was.

The deleted scene shared on YouTube shows Joker getting out of the Gotham General Hospital after lighting it on fire and hopping into the yellow school bus. As the bus drives away with explosions inside the hospital obliterating the building, Ledger’s character is seen sitting calmly with a slight smile on his face. The scene shows how none of the destruction caused by him is affecting him at all. Commenting on the video shared on YouTube one of the viewers wrote, “The way Ledger smiles when the hospital is being blown up is definitely disturbing!! I like Phoenix, but Ledger still takes the top spot for me. What a screwed-up guy his Joker was! It’s a real shame we never got a solo film from Heath. RIP.”

Advertisement

Another fan wrote, “There’s a reason why the joker is the greatest villain ever.” According to one viewer, the scene should have been in the movie since “that scene alone was marvelous. The way you can see the explosions in the windows of the bus and the way Joker isn’t even looking at the destruction he has caused is just epic as hell.”

The Australian actor, who passed away on January 22, 2008, won the Academy Award for his performance as Joker in 2009. Many fans still speculate if Ledger’s untimely demise was due to his extreme method acting for the preparation of his career-defining role.

Heath Ledger walking away from the hospital in The Dark Knight will always be creepy. In fact the whole hospital scene is amazing. Ledger played this role to perfection! Can’t wait to talk about his performance next week on our #TheDarkKnight trilogy episode. pic.twitter.com/50CtLZ4C44— It’s a Fandom Thing Pod (@fandomthingpod) December 26, 2021

However, it is reported that Ledger suffered a heart attack after an accidental overdose of medication. According to a report by CNN, Ledger’s body was found in his apartment and investigators discovered bizarre drawings and puzzling clues, including a diary the actor created detailing his immersion of the Joker persona.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.