Delhi Auto Driver is Winning Internet's Respect for His Initiative to Help Women Travel Safe

Delhi is a rough city that can often be intimidating and unsafe for women. In 2013, the Nirbhaya rape case opened the nations eyes to the dangerous condition of women's safety in the national capital, which is often ranked among the top five most dangerous cities for women in India. While both police and the state governmnet have taken certain steps to curb crimes against women, making streets and public spaces safe especially at night has proven to be tough challenge. However, in such times, a lone man is trying his best to make the city for women.Meet Praveen Ranjan, the auto-driver who does not charge night charge when he ferries women around town at night in his auto. In fact,he sometimes even offers to take them for free if it's too late.Recently, a woman by the name of Neha Das shared her encounter with the man. In a Facebook post, Neha narrated how after a long day's work, she had been waiting to catch an auto home late on Thursday night when Ranjan approached her in his auto. When she asked him the fare, the driver allegedly said he did not charge women so late at night. An appalled Neha claimed she did not believe him at first but then he managed to convince her. He drove her home in his auto and after dropping her, refused to take the night charge from her.Ranjan told Das that the safety of women was paramount and so he often chose not to charge women after hours. In emergency situations, such an offer can actually save a woman a lot of trouble and even save them from harm.The post has garnered over 400 reactions on Facebook already with many people praising the kind gesture as well as Ranjan's humane intent.