1-min read

Delhi Auto Driver Offers Free Rides to Celebrate Balakot Air Strike

'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides', said Manoj, who drives an auto in the capital.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Delhi Auto Driver Offers Free Rides to Celebrate Balakot Air Strike
'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides', said Manoj, who drives an auto in the capital.
People in India celebrated en masse on Tuesday after the Indian Air Force destroyed a major Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. As news of the air strike spread, people took to the streets to celebrate the victory. And helping them catch a free ride was an autorickshaw driver in Delhi.

Manoj drives an auto in the capital and when the 12 IAF Mirage fighters invaded Pakistani airspace on Tuesday,two weeks after the Pulwama attack, he could not be happier. In fact, so elated was he that he decided to give free rides to passengers to celebrate the strike which allegedly killed a large number of JeM terrorists.

'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides. I'm happy, I'm not charging anything today.'ANI quoted Manoj as saying.




Manoj had also printed a special poster to commemorate the occasion and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "To celebrate the revenge for the attack on Pulwama, this auto will offer free services today."

Manoj's gesture was appreciated by many on Twitter.










Manoj is not the only one to celebrate the Balakot air strike by offering his services. But while he may not be reaping any profits from the gesture, several companies have adopted strategies to exploit the strike as an excuse to push sales for their products. Ever since the strike early on Tuesday morning, many offered special discounts and offers on food, services and other items in the name of the Indian army.


Loading...
