Delhi Auto Driver Offers Free Rides to Celebrate Balakot Air Strike
'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides', said Manoj, who drives an auto in the capital.
'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides', said Manoj, who drives an auto in the capital.
People in India celebrated en masse on Tuesday after the Indian Air Force destroyed a major Jaish-e-Mohammad terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. As news of the air strike spread, people took to the streets to celebrate the victory. And helping them catch a free ride was an autorickshaw driver in Delhi.
Manoj drives an auto in the capital and when the 12 IAF Mirage fighters invaded Pakistani airspace on Tuesday,two weeks after the Pulwama attack, he could not be happier. In fact, so elated was he that he decided to give free rides to passengers to celebrate the strike which allegedly killed a large number of JeM terrorists.
'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides. I'm happy, I'm not charging anything today.'ANI quoted Manoj as saying.
Manoj had also printed a special poster to commemorate the occasion and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "To celebrate the revenge for the attack on Pulwama, this auto will offer free services today."
Manoj's gesture was appreciated by many on Twitter.
Manoj is not the only one to celebrate the Balakot air strike by offering his services. But while he may not be reaping any profits from the gesture, several companies have adopted strategies to exploit the strike as an excuse to push sales for their products. Ever since the strike early on Tuesday morning, many offered special discounts and offers on food, services and other items in the name of the Indian army.
Delhi: An auto driver Manoj offered free rides today in celebration of Indian strikes on JeM camp in Balakot. He says, 'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides. I'm happy, I'm not charging anything today.' pic.twitter.com/Lcz718fk0I— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Manoj's gesture was appreciated by many on Twitter.
The Real Superhero Is The Common Man Like Manoj Of INDIA 👏🏻— 🇮🇳 Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@KhushiKadri) February 26, 2019
He says can't do much???— apj (@ajnationalist) February 26, 2019
Dear Manoj... There is nothing better to offer than what you did... Nothing can be more precious than this... Proud of you...!!!
ऐसा देश है मेरा...— सतेंद्र शर्मा (@satendralive) February 26, 2019
नमन रहेगा ऑटो ड्राईवर मनोज भाई को 👏👍🙏
Manoj is not the only one to celebrate the Balakot air strike by offering his services. But while he may not be reaping any profits from the gesture, several companies have adopted strategies to exploit the strike as an excuse to push sales for their products. Ever since the strike early on Tuesday morning, many offered special discounts and offers on food, services and other items in the name of the Indian army.
