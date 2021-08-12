Delhi-based NGO Runs 'Classroom on Wheels' for Children from Deprived Communities

School education has suffered considerably in the past one and half years, what’s with regular classes taking a hit in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but for children from the underprivileged homes, it has been a huge struggle. With families managing to provide two square meals a day, education has taken a backseat. In order to help children from these families, a Delhi-based community school, aptly named HOPE is trying to reach out to as many children as possible. Those who cannot afford online education are partaking of these mobile classrooms run by the school, reports Hindustan Times.

The children, meanwhile are also being provided with free mid-day meals. Started by Marlo Philip, founder of the NGO Tejas Asia, the project was launched seven years ago with an aim to reach out to children of marginalised communities. The classrooms are all on buses known as the ‘Hope Buses’ and the NGO runs four buses right now that cater to children at eight areas in New Delhi.

“We want to take the schools to the students. That is been our dream. We have seen so many lives touched and impacted through this. We also give them a mid-day meal which is cooked in our Hope Kitchen in Tughlaqabad," Philip was quoted as saying.

The classes are usually held for 2 hours in the buses at the end of which, they are given the mid-day meals. They also get slates, chalks, pencils and other study materials and are taught basic skills like math and language skills.

The NGO did not stop the classes even during the pandemic and they took government’s permission to continue the classes.

Often teachers have gone to great lengths amid the pandemic to reach out to children for education. A group of schoolteachers in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad also started conducting physical classes at various parks for underprivileged students recently. Most of these children did not have access to smartphones or internet for classes so the teacher decided to reach out to them for classes till the schools re-open.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here