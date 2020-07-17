BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Delhi Being Delhi: Netizens Appalled as 31 Capital Covidiots Secretly Party in 'Playgue' Nightclub

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

As many as 31 people including seven women were arrested from the club, Palygue, which was serving liquor and hookah despite a ban.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
As coronavirus cases continue to 'plague' the nation, 31 people were arrested from a nightclub called Playgue in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. This has only left netizens appalled at the carelessness of these capital covidiots.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when a police team found the entire clubbing happening in the garb of a restaurant with a takeaway facility. The club, however, didn't even have the license to serve liquor.

ALSO READ: Four Arrested for Organising Birthday Party at Delhi Restaurant, Exceeding Capacity

The club owner and his brother were also present at the party have been arrested and booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including IPC Section 188 (violation of government order).

The incident shook netizens and had them expressing their outrage at the thoughtless act of people at a time when Delhi is seeing over one lakh confirmed coronavirus cases and India has crossed the one million mark.

Netizens pointed out how "Delhi can't stop being Delhi" and continued to "playgue hard" despite the threat of the pandemic.

It was reported that the previous day the club had created a WhatsApp group with few selected previous customers and circulated a message on the opening of it for the party.

