Delhi Being Delhi: Netizens Appalled as 31 Capital Covidiots Secretly Party in 'Playgue' Nightclub

As coronavirus cases continue to 'plague' the nation, 31 people were arrested from a nightclub called Playgue in Delhi's Paschim Vihar. This has only left netizens appalled at the carelessness of these capital covidiots.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when a police team found the entire clubbing happening in the garb of a restaurant with a takeaway facility. The club, however, didn't even have the license to serve liquor.

ALSO READ: Four Arrested for Organising Birthday Party at Delhi Restaurant, Exceeding Capacity

The club owner and his brother were also present at the party have been arrested and booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code including IPC Section 188 (violation of government order).

The incident shook netizens and had them expressing their outrage at the thoughtless act of people at a time when Delhi is seeing over one lakh confirmed coronavirus cases and India has crossed the one million mark.

Netizens pointed out how "Delhi can't stop being Delhi" and continued to "playgue hard" despite the threat of the pandemic.

I love EVERYTHING about this story of how Delhi can't stop being Delhi even for a hot minute.1. A nightclub named Playgue2. in West Delhi3. masquerading as a take-away facility4. serving liquor & hookah to patrons5. in the middle of a pandemic... https://t.co/2RysG7y6Fj — Karanjeet Kaur (@Kaju_Katri) July 17, 2020

6. without a liquor licence.7. Invitations through a secret WhatsApp group8. which also included the owners.9. The police were alerted after the patrons' cars caused a traffic jam outside. Nothing summarises Delhi's distaste for the rules like this story. — Karanjeet Kaur (@Kaju_Katri) July 17, 2020

What I want to know is how many Dilli peeps pronounced the nightclub's name as "Plai-gyoo"https://t.co/30NbVVZJj9 — Papad Smurf (@SeriousDushyant) July 17, 2020

And then Dilli people complain about being stereotyped https://t.co/1Q2e19zGhs — B.H.Harsh (@Bh_Harsh) July 17, 2020

Playgue Harder :D — Nims (@ngtweets1969) July 17, 2020

Between corona time a rave party was going on in a playgue club in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi.where alcohol and hookah were also being served wthout permision.Police raided nd detained31people.After which 29people were released.gud work outer delhipolice @dcpouter @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/GKPdiRdFYw — Bhambrisahil94 (@Bhambrisahil941) July 15, 2020

Irony. The name of this nightclub is 'Playgue' https://t.co/2hwsYIL0sc — ishaan prakash (@ishaan_ANI) July 16, 2020

Preety sure many such “Playgue” running in Delhi-NCR in the garb of a restaurant with takeaway facility. While, yesterday Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 1.16 lakh; 3487 have died in city due to #COVID19 https://t.co/AMAf7HUqXx — Abhay Anand (@ABHAY_1987) July 16, 2020

India covid19 cases crosses 10 lakhs, par hum responsibly nahi behave karenge, Modi ji is reason for rising cases in country?Wah bhai wah! https://t.co/d0FwIabMGY — Unaccompanied Thinking (@foolsmanual) July 17, 2020

It was reported that the previous day the club had created a WhatsApp group with few selected previous customers and circulated a message on the opening of it for the party.