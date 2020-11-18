News18 Logo

Delhi-bound GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Karachi Airport as Passenger Suffers Cardiac Arrest

The plane halted for nearly four hours at the airport after a passenger suffered a cardiac arrest. The passenger, however, couldn't survive.

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official. The flight, G8-6658, from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.

"GoAir Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Karachi airport due to a medical emergency onboard (passenger reported unwell). The flight landed safely at Karachi airport," a GoAir official told ANI. The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said. There were 179 passengers in the plane.

Netizens soon started sharing the news and images of the Delhi-bound flight halting at Pakistan's Karachi airport.

The Delhi-bound flight G8- 6658A, which departed from the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh today afternoon, landed safely at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport after a passenger reported sick, an airline official said, ANI reported.


