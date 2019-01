Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals

Weddings can be stressful, especially for brides. Add to that a near-fatal shooting and any woman (or man) can be expected to postpone the merry proceedings. However, a Delhi bride shocked all by returning to the wedding venue despite getting shot at.The woman was just about to begin her wedding rituals was she was shot by an unknown assailant in Delhi's Shakarpur on Thursday.The bride, Pooja, was climbing the dais when she was shot in the leg. The unfortunate bride-to-be was instantly rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries.Not letting the episode affect her wedding, however, the bride returned to the venue and continued with the rest of the nuptials. Doctors initially refused her proposal to venture out but she was given permission to go ahead with the rituals later on."A bullet brushed past her legs, so we went to the hospital. Police was later called," the groom, Bharat, told ANI.The police are talking to the guests to try and identify the attacker. During the probe, the Delhi Police suggested that the attacker may have been known by the bride. However, the groom said they were not able to identify the assailant.People present at the wedding said the perpetrator may have fled when the bride was being taken to the hospital.This is not the first time that a prospective bride or groom were gravely injured before their wedding but chose to go through the nuptials anyway.In ovemeber last year, a man in Delhi returned to his wedding after being shot with a bullet still lodged in his shoulder (With inputs from agencies.)