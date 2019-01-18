English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
A bride in Delhi who was shot in her leg by an unknown assailant returned to her wedding ceremony to continue with her wedding rituals.
A bride in Delhi who was shot in her leg by an unknown assailant returned to her wedding ceremony to continue with her wedding rituals.
Loading...
Weddings can be stressful, especially for brides. Add to that a near-fatal shooting and any woman (or man) can be expected to postpone the merry proceedings. However, a Delhi bride shocked all by returning to the wedding venue despite getting shot at.
The woman was just about to begin her wedding rituals was she was shot by an unknown assailant in Delhi's Shakarpur on Thursday.
The bride, Pooja, was climbing the dais when she was shot in the leg. The unfortunate bride-to-be was instantly rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries.
Not letting the episode affect her wedding, however, the bride returned to the venue and continued with the rest of the nuptials. Doctors initially refused her proposal to venture out but she was given permission to go ahead with the rituals later on.
"A bullet brushed past her legs, so we went to the hospital. Police was later called," the groom, Bharat, told ANI.
The police are talking to the guests to try and identify the attacker. During the probe, the Delhi Police suggested that the attacker may have been known by the bride. However, the groom said they were not able to identify the assailant.
People present at the wedding said the perpetrator may have fled when the bride was being taken to the hospital.
This is not the first time that a prospective bride or groom were gravely injured before their wedding but chose to go through the nuptials anyway.
In ovemeber last year, a man in Delhi returned to his wedding after being shot with a bullet still lodged in his shoulder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
The woman was just about to begin her wedding rituals was she was shot by an unknown assailant in Delhi's Shakarpur on Thursday.
The bride, Pooja, was climbing the dais when she was shot in the leg. The unfortunate bride-to-be was instantly rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries.
Not letting the episode affect her wedding, however, the bride returned to the venue and continued with the rest of the nuptials. Doctors initially refused her proposal to venture out but she was given permission to go ahead with the rituals later on.
"A bullet brushed past her legs, so we went to the hospital. Police was later called," the groom, Bharat, told ANI.
The police are talking to the guests to try and identify the attacker. During the probe, the Delhi Police suggested that the attacker may have been known by the bride. However, the groom said they were not able to identify the assailant.
People present at the wedding said the perpetrator may have fled when the bride was being taken to the hospital.
This is not the first time that a prospective bride or groom were gravely injured before their wedding but chose to go through the nuptials anyway.
In ovemeber last year, a man in Delhi returned to his wedding after being shot with a bullet still lodged in his shoulder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The 10 Year Challenge on Facebook: Intelligent Algorithms Aside, Are we The Product, Again?
- Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results